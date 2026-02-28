Reading Time: 5 minutes
Aries: March 21 – April 20
|The Chariot – the card drawn for you – suggests a lack of balance: it may be time to step away from unnecessary drama, an old relationship, or even a job that’s run its course. This is a period of inner growth, so don’t resist change. Couples may find their bond deepening or moving to the next stage. Slow down physically before burnout forces a pause. A necessary confrontation could help recover a debt, and a promising new business opportunity may soon present itself.
Taurus: April 21 – May 20
|Some of you may meet a special person, especially if you’ve been hoping for one. If you’re planning to sell property, expect movement or a successful sale. A lucky financial break is possible – even an unexpected windfall. Unhappy at work? Start looking for a role where you can truly shine. Clarity around a chronic health issue helps you correct course. Finances stay stable, with brighter prospects ahead. Be the star of your own life story for the best all-round results
Gemini: May 21 – June 20
|Threes point to the early stages of growth, while the wands signal action – you’re ready to move forward. A few lucky breaks in business or finances could set a positive tone for the month. Singles or couples may decide to marry or formalise commitments. If you’ve been working long hours, make rest a priority. Life begins to improve across love, money and relationships. Focus on what’s constructive and align yourself with people who genuinely have your best interests at heart.
Cancer: June 21 – July 20
|Singles who had high hopes about a current interest may feel disappointed, as an old pattern repeats itself. A sudden illness could temporarily affect income, so plan carefully. A work situation may escalate into an argument before resolving. Overseas travel for work or pleasure is likely. Changes and new beginnings are indicated across career, business and relationships. The key now is action: acknowledge ongoing issues honestly and address them directly, rather than hoping they will resolve on their own.
Leo: July 21 – August 20
|Let go of a problematic situation and allow the universe to take care of it. Life’s lessons tend to repeat until they’re understood. A new opportunity to increase income is on its way. A family member may create some stress, so protect your energy. Avoid playing the martyr if a relationship is struggling. Rest more and steer clear of those who only take. A positive shift in mindset is coming. Trust that a higher power is in control, and peace will follow.
Virgo: August 21 – September 20
|Virgos may face a period of intense stress. A rocky relationship is likely to end, and other toxic situations must be cleared if happiness is your goal. Circumstances will reflect your own flaws, offering a chance for honest self-correction. Some may leave their job in search of something new. Healing through tears can be deeply therapeutic. Despite the emotional upheaval, finances look stable and even improve. Accepting your reality -rather than resisting it – will help you move forward with clarity and strength.
Libra: September 21 – October 20
|You’ve drawn a card of new beginnings in finances, and by May your bank balance should look healthier. Things begin to fall into place. In relationships, you may feel ready to move on if something isn’t truly working. Lingering ailments ease or disappear. Past dues owed to you are cleared, with new income streams emerging. What feels like a dead end is actually a redirection by the universe. Upskill and build confidence to bridge any gaps in experience and maximise these fresh opportunities.
Scorpio: October 21 – November 20
|Singles hoping to marry may receive a proposal, while others feel weighed down by daily responsibilities. Work may seem like a lost cause, but stay put until a better option appears. Finances could feel blocked for now, though losses are likely to be recovered in time. A relationship breakup may not find resolution just yet. Avoid impulsive decisions and plan each step carefully. Turning to spiritual practices or quiet reflection will help you stay grounded and cope more calmly with what unfolds.
Sagittarius: November 21 – December 20
|The circle of life is turning, ushering in change. If things have been difficult, improvement is coming; if they’ve been smooth, expect adjustments. An ex may reappear, though you’re likely to respond cautiously. Expenses could increase, so spend thoughtfully. Work may feel monotonous now, but upcoming changes will revive it. In strained relationships, a clear decision will either bring closure or renewal. Watch for mood swings triggered by outside influences. A new cycle is beginning – stay open to what unfolds.
Capricorn: December 21 – January 20
|A challenging month, marked by stress and delays. Singles won’t want to rush into a new relationship, while others may find themselves thinking about an ex – who could even resurface. Home improvements are likely. Take time out from worries and give your mind a much-needed rest. Money that’s been held up should start flowing again. A shift in mindset will help you adapt to changing circumstances. Remember, when things go wrong, something better is often quietly making its way toward you.
Aquarius: January 21 – February 20
|You’ve drawn the Aquarius card – a strong cosmic signal from the universe. Singles may meet someone unusual, with a surprising mutual attraction. An unexpected job offer could arrive out of the blue. More money is headed your way, possibly through an inheritance or rewards for past efforts. Practice spiritual cleansing or grounding rituals to clear negative energy. What you desire will arrive in divine timing. Pay attention: the universe will send clear signs that affirm your ideas and guide next steps.
Pisces: February 21 – March 20
|This month brings spiritual growth, intuitive messages and a deeper look at both the positive and the negative. Some of you may feel nostalgic about the past. The self-employed could see a welcome surge in business after a slow start. An unexpected opportunity is headed your way on the work front. Let go of old, self-destructive patterns and stay firm in your decisions. Trust that the universe will send the help you need, even if outcomes unfold differently than expected.