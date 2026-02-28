Virgos may face a period of intense stress. A rocky relationship is likely to end, and other toxic situations must be cleared if happiness is your goal. Circumstances will reflect your own flaws, offering a chance for honest self-correction. Some may leave their job in search of something new. Healing through tears can be deeply therapeutic. Despite the emotional upheaval, finances look stable and even improve. Accepting your reality -rather than resisting it – will help you move forward with clarity and strength.