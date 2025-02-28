Clarity is your code for March as it is imperative to take the rose-tinted glasses off. What illusions are you harbouring about others that need to go? A good way to do so is to be less emotional and more practical. You quell loneliness with work that is also unsatisfying. The self-employed will see business get better. Expect insight into a situation that was bothering you. A debt will be paid back to you. Practice gratitude and count your blessings.