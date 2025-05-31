Aries: March 21 – April 20
A cycle of destiny is coming to an end. Let go of what leaves, and welcome the new. An ex could make a comeback but you are not sure you want them back. Expenses could go up this month. Make changes at work for more career satisfaction. Mood swings, binge eating and suppressed emotions could cause health issues. A friend could be hospitalised. The changes that are coming are pre-destined and you could get good news regarding finances.
Taurus: April 21 – May 20
There is an indication of change where new elements are coming in or an existing cycle is closing. The self-employed will get a chance to promote their business through social media. Some of you may be thinking of buying property. Your partner could do something special for you that could revive your relationship. Despite money coming in slowly, you will remain financially stable. Any effort you make towards your spouse, at work or in your studies will attract multiple benefits.
Gemini: May 21 – June 20
A month of abundance as career opportunities, returns on investment, and more come your way. Take a break if you have been working too hard. An unresolved problem could cause anxiety. Be careful where you eat as you could get a tummy bug or food poisoning. Upskill yourself and learn new things for more work-related opportunities. Even if your personal problems persist, you will be in a happier frame of mind. A debt owed to you will be paid up.
Cancer: June 21 – July 20
Upskill should be your motto this month as you lay a practical and sound foundation for a secure future. Singles will meet several interesting people – choose the one who lights you up from within. Even if you are experiencing mood swings, stay practical at all times. Avoid being out in the sun too much. Finances improve, in short bursts. Someone might offer monetary help, if you are self-employed. Seek a mentor if you are not clear which way to go.
Leo: July 21 – August 20
A good month with new beginnings, manifestations coming in and a passionate love affair on the anvil. Some of you may rekindle an affair with an ex. At work, Leos will be motivated and may even get a raise. A vacation may have to be cut short. The self-employed might enter into a new partnership. If a situation feels too good to be true, it probably is, so don’t take everything at face value. Finances are stable but stress-related ailments could crop up.
Virgo: August 21 – September 20
Picking the card for Pisces indicates a boost in creative avenues for the meticulous Virgos. Singles will still be looking for that one great love; nothing less will suffice. Those in a relationship might have to deal with some emotional immaturity from their partner. Take care of your knees and any joint pains you have. You might get an offer to be a consultant. If you have a longstanding problem, you will receive the guidance you need to make the right moves.
Libra: September 21 – October 20
You pick the card for Leos, making you a lot more outgoing this month. Get togethers, a new romance, or a career boost can be expected. Some of you need to let go of the past to let a new relationship bloom. A rocky marriage could end in divorce. Alternate therapies might work for your health issues and for your pets too. Your manifestations will come through so be mindful of what you want to attract into your life.
Scorpio: October 21 – November 20
A new beginning in the realm of healing, relationships and creative pursuits on the anvil for Scorpios. There could also be an engagement or a pregnancy announcement in the family. Someone unexpected could be romantically interested in you if single. New ideas boost creativity this month. A fervent wish could come true. Some of you may start a side hustle to make extra money. A positive month on all fronts, and the universe will support you in achieving your goals.
Sagittarius: November 21 – December 20
Those in a relationship could be ending it for various reasons; there could be infidelity. Be aware no matter what profession you are in – as someone could be trying to mislead or dupe you. Conflicts at work require control over one’s temper. Do not ignore your intuition in any troublesome matter. Others could blame you unfairly and treat you badly. Let go of old grudges and things will work themselves out. Accept and surrender to the universe for best results.
Capricorn: December 21 – January 20
The Chariot card always symbolises movement. You need to walk away from a certain situation in your life. Work at keeping your mental and emotional sides in balance. Singles will still need to keep looking for that special person. Avoid pushing for outcomes in moments of conflict, it will only make matters worse. Let things be and they will improve. Money owed to you will come. Overall, things will work out better than you expected, on all fronts.
Aquarius: January 21 – February 20
You will want to unshackle yourself from bonds that restrict you. Singles will not settle for a romance that doesn’t feel deep. Work that feels more in tune with your personality will come your way. Meditate to find the root cause of your anxiety. Breathing problems need to be looked at. Do the morally right thing as always but don’t become rigid when it comes to others. Do some mental decluttering for creativity to come in. Let go of the past.
Pisces: February 21 – March 20
You need to introspect on the things going wrong in your life. What patterns are you repeating that you need to let go? New job offers, a financial boost or a new lover will bring a much-needed uplifting of your spirits. The self-employed will see a boost in their business. Practice moderation in everything this month, especially alcohol. Avoid getting too friendly or familiar with someone you may be interested in. Work on getting your life in order to feel better.