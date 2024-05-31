You get the card representing Capricorn, so the impulsive April-born may be a bit more practical this month. You may have lots of expenses, you won’t run short. A trip could be on the agenda. If you are having issues with your throat, it may be because you are suppressing what needs to be said. A rocky relationship could end. Sound advice from friends regarding your career or finances should be taken. Act upon new ideas and keep an open mind.