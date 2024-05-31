Reading Time: 5 minutes
Aries: March 21 – April 20
|You get the card representing Capricorn, so the impulsive April-born may be a bit more practical this month. You may have lots of expenses, you won’t run short. A trip could be on the agenda. If you are having issues with your throat, it may be because you are suppressing what needs to be said. A rocky relationship could end. Sound advice from friends regarding your career or finances should be taken. Act upon new ideas and keep an open mind.
Taurus: April 21 – May 20
|Singles who’ve just recovered from a heartbreak won’t be keen on putting in too much effort this time round. And if a relationship is on rocky ground, give it time, it will heal. Expect a positive turnaround in your work and love life this month. Vent your emotions and let go of pent-up stress by talking to someone or crying and letting go. Money delayed will come to you soon. This too shall pass, and any delays are in your favour.
Gemini: May 21 – June 20
|The card for the zodiac sign of Cancer comes for Geminis, making them moodier than usual. Try and balance your mental and emotional sides for best results. There could come a situation in your life where you choose to walk away rather than stay. This could be a job or a relationship. Matters related to property could keep you busy. Slow down to avoid future ailments. A confrontation over money could take place but you will get what is owed to you.
Cancer: June 21 – July 20
|The card for friendship denotes that those in a relationship might call it quits because one of you is not sure of what they want. Seniors at work will surprisingly offer help or a project that leads to extra income. Some of you may look for a job with a bigger organisation. A family reunion with letting go of grudges, is on hand. A long-standing money issue gets resolved. Resolve all your inner dilemmas if you want better relationships.
Leo: July 21 – August 20
|The card for success shows up for Leos, indicating that all the effort they put into their projects will bring good results. Some of you may choose to work in a field where you are more in the foreground than the background. A situation makes you feel trapped and irritable. Expect good news regarding a sale or a book offer. Take a much-needed break if you have been exerting too much. A financial settlement is on the anvil.
Virgo: August 21 – September 20
|Avoid having a mentality of lack and count your blessings. Singles should check if the person they are newly dating is not already married. Someone you know may need hospitalisation. A bout of depression could leave you feeling lonely and demotivated. Finances will improve gradually. A clear mindset will help you detach from those who are selfish. You will receive the guidance you need in stressful moments. Someone senior could make an offer to help you at work – take it up.
Libra: September 21 – October 20
|Time to rethink what self-destructive patterns you are repeating in your life that you need to release. Otherwise, the same lesson appears with different people. Business is good and finances are on the rise too. Avoid feelings of martyrdom and set boundaries in a relationship. Once you change your mindset, you will see positive changes all around you. Let go and let god, for a continuing problem. The destiny card indicates that whatever is happening right now, was meant to.
Scorpio: October 21 – November 20
|You could face a dilemma in your personal or professional life. Or, be offered two tempting options if looking for work. A setback turns out to be a blessing in disguise. It will help you to find a new line of work. A rocky marriage could make you feel trapped. Family members could be facing issues with property matters. Money comes in from unexpected sources. Go out and party because that is probably where you could get lucky with a new offer.
Sagittarius: November 21 – December 20
|Divine protection is yours all month, across personal and financial matters. A misunderstanding with your spouse or boss could lead to a major change in your life. Time away from work will give you the break you need. You or a pet could need medical attention. Money will be the focus with expenses mounting but you will have multiple sources of income. Some of you may look for a new job. Your network of friends and family will help you attain your goals.
Capricorn: December 21 – January 20
|Fives indicate change in the realm of finances and the need for balance. Don’t focus so much on career and money that you lose touch with your spiritual side. Whatever you do, do it in moderation. You can change the outcome of a negative situation just by focussing your energy on more productive things. An old health issue could recur due to stress. Since it is a destiny card, events happening around you could lead to spiritual growth.
Aquarius: January 21 – February 20
|Singles will attract someone new into their lives effortlessly. Estranged friends or couples you know may reconcile. New orders or compensation for past work will lift you out of your monotony in your career. Avoid too much sun. Finances improve but sporadically. New ideas you have will get the required support. Waiting for things to change on their own is the best way out of any dilemmas you may be facing in your personal or professional life. Be practical at all times.
Pisces: February 21 – March 20
|A major arcana, the card for Aquarius, comes for Pisces, making them more interested in humanitarian issues. Singles could meet someone interesting. If looking to sell a home, it will get sold. If things at work are stagnant, look for a new job. Medical tests could be the solution to a recurring health problem. Focus on your own life and be the star of your story to stay away from other people’s dramas. You will manifest what you desire, in time.