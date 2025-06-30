Aries: March 21 – April 20
|
Despite fears, you will move ahead with positivity and clarity. There could be some stressful moments in your personal or professional life. A new romantic partner could show up for singles. Something or someone you believed impossible will come along – like a mentor, or a beloved long-lost object. A problem with paperwork will turn out to be a blessing in disguise. Some of you will make peace with an estranged family member. A money problem will get resolved on its own.
Taurus: April 21 – May 20
|
If things have been bad lately, they will start getting better. A relationship may hit rock bottom or a marriage could end. The current environment will force you to look at your own toxic traits and that of others. Avoid impulsive buys but a short holiday will cheer you up immensely. If unwell, you will make a full recovery. Money problems too will come to an end. Have hope, no matter how grim the current situation is.
Gemini: May 21 – June 20
|
A fresh start, possibly in the realm of healing, or relationships is on the anvil. Singles could get engaged or married; there could also be a pregnancy announcement. Some of you may buy a new home. A trip will bring a happy surprise where you find something you wanted unexpectedly. Creative people can expect a sudden burst of ideas and positive responses to their work. A good month for health and finances. Accept new ideas or projects that come your way.
Cancer: June 21 – July 20
|
You draw the card for Libra indicating the need for or the arrival of a semblance of balance, if things have been off-kilter. Problems get resolved easily with mental clarity. Let go of the past to find true love. Watch out for selfishness on your part as you could end up hurting loved ones. You may get a reality check about your current relationship, and it won’t be pleasant. Find more empathetic ways to connect with people for spiritual growth.
Leo: July 21 – August 20
|
Success is yours this month in all your endeavours. Singles might find love, perhaps in someone younger. Watch your words so you don’t hurt someone unintentionally. Taking a break from work to pursue your interests or to upskill will help. Being trapped in a situation you can’t get out of will leave you anxious and cranky. Take that break to let your body recuperate and let go of stress. A financial issue will be satisfactorily settled. Everything will fall into place.
Virgo: August 21 – September 20
|
Feeling stuck financially by juggling expense and income will follow you all month. In a relationship, suppressing emotions by both partners will cause problems. If an idea at work is stuck, look at it differently for better results. A busy month with work and other commitments which won’t leave you much time for other things. Slow down and do one thing at a time. Balance will return to areas of your life where things were off-kilter. A happy change is indicated.
Libra: September 21 – October 20
|
Those in a relationship will want honesty and commitment instead of a vague status. Sudden problems could come up related to family, work or money. At work you will achieve your goals but your focus is on finding love. If pushed against a wall in a situation, have the courage to take a stand – it will lead to a win. Don’t take on more than you can as it could make you ill. If you are clear about your goal, stick to it.
Scorpio: October 21 – November 20
|
A new home, partner or help from the universe is on its way to you. You will begin to see the results of your past efforts at work. A trip will prove to be beneficial. If your relationship is seeing problems, clear communication on both sides should help. Stress related ailments like aches and anxiety could come along. Finances increase steadily and in bigger amounts. Deal with whatever comes your way with a firm hand for best results.
Sagittarius: November 21 – December 20
|
A time for friendships – and for being open to whatever the universe is guiding toward you. Those in a relationship need to have clarity on what they seek before making a commitment. Seniors or people in power will surprise you with their help. At work, your ambition will be the foundation for your expansion where you seek a bigger stage. A long-standing financial problem gets resolved and you make money through activities you enjoy. Tell the universe what you need.
.
Capricorn: December 21 – January 20
|
This month you need to ask yourself whether you are bored, or if someone is so familiar that there needs to be space for respect to be maintained. You will find someone who believes in your ideas at work. A new job or increased business is foretold. If a relationship is strained currently, it will not get resolved. Multiple resources to make money are available. Take a break from your problems, do something you love and remain positive.
Aquarius: January 21 – February 20
|
July brings the challenge of easing lingering anxieties, releasing what’s weighing you down, and creating space for financial growth. Someone will help you with an idea that will benefit your work, creative project or business. Money will come through an unexpected avenue which will ease your worries about finances. Anxiety and overwork can leave you tired, so take it easy. Expect blessings in the form of gifts and help with ideas. Your efforts will eventually pay off, be patient.
Pisces: February 21 – March 20
|
In a romance, your expectation won’t match the reality. Gizmos malfunctioning, changing your mind about moving house and other situations beyond your control could frazzle you. An overseas trip for some is predicted. Walk away from a troublesome situation with the power of your mind. Watch out for tummy-related health issues – seek medical help. If your finances are tight right now, things will improve soon. Accept your role in your current issues as that will help you resolve them.