Reading Time: 5 minutes
Aries: March 21 – April 20
|A time when problems will add up and all you want is an end to the negativity. A destiny card is drawn for you, so introspect on what these issues are trying to teach you. Detachment – a new way of looking at challenges or time for your soul’s growth? At work too, you seem to put in the efforts with little or no results or profits. Don’t be impulsive, think, rethink and plan every move you make. Walk away from an unproductive situation.
Taurus: April 21 – May 20
|A dilemma and tempting options present themselves for you to choose. This could be at work or in your personal life. What looked like a setback at work will later prove to be a blessing in disguise. Expect opportunities in different fields. Staying fit will be your focus this month. You will receive enough money to pay for extra expenses. If you have to choose between two options, weigh them carefully then take a call. Don’t go by appearances alone.
Gemini: May 21 – June 20
|You could be emotionally exhausted with some of the dramas going on around you. Gemini women may be disappointed or let down badly by a lover. Burnout at work is telling you to take a break or quit. A marriage could go through a rough patch. Don’t suppress your emotions, however uncomfortable as it could lead to health issues. Be assertive about money that is owed to you. Don’t take a hasty decision; wait for clarity and guidance.
Cancer: June 21 – July 20
|A reunion is at hand and nostalgia could have you pining for a lost love. The self-employed will make more money than expected. Female Cancerians could have problems with their reproductive organs; have them checked. Patience is recommended in money matters. Some of you will start to clean up the negative conditions in your life and won’t accept what feels wrong. Luck is on your side regarding deals and negotiations. Break self-destructive patterns and focus on your goals.
Leo: July 21 – August 20
|A tough month as expenses could be high, but don’t let a feeling of lack cause further obstacles. In a relationship, both partners could be trying to stay calm despite upsets. It will be challenging, however. Avoid multi-tasking and be aware of those who make unreasonable demands on you. It could leave you drained. A personal crisis could end due to changes in your situation. Stress-related aches and pains can cause discomfort. Positive changes are on the anvil.
Virgo: August 21 – September 20
|You draw the card for Leo, making the finicky Virgo a little more chill and relaxed this month. They may even enjoy family get-togethers and take up spiritual pursuits. For singles, a passionate love affair could come along. Or, a secret admirer’s strong feelings for you may get revealed. Expect good news to pep you up if your job’s been boring. Some of you may implement lifestyle changes for a healthier you. A rocky relationship or marriage could end. Work on yourself first.
Libra: September 21 – October 20
|The already balanced Librans draw the card of Temperance. A destiny card, it is asking to check where the imbalance lies in your life. Do everything in moderation and you will see results. Shift your energy and a negative situation turns positive. An ex could show up to give you closure. An old health issue could resurface due to stress. A lucky break will lead to more opportunities to make money. A spouse could turn emotionally distant. .
Scorpio: October 21 – November 20
|This month, you indulge in self-care and me-time which will help with the way you react to circumstances. Pets could be a cause of concern. A problem will get resolved better than expected. If you feel stuck in a routine at work, take a break to come back refreshed. Or look for a job that is easier on you. Money owed to you will start to come in. Watch your emotions and don’t let them influence your actions.
Sagittarius: November 21 – December 20
|A sense of foreboding or someone misleading you deliberately keeps you on guard. Trust your intuition. A relationship not working out will leave you disgruntled and disillusioned with love. Singles could meet someone new; ensure the person is not committed elsewhere. The moon card asks you to let go of baggage that could bog you down. A loved one will disappoint you immensely. Past conflicts and stress will start to reduce, and you will receive clear direction. Take the middle road.
Capricorn: December 21 – January 20
|The card for Virgo makes Capricorns more finicky than usual. You want to be extra thorough with your research on everything. A short trip is on the anvil. Some of you may want to start your own business. Take care of an ongoing health issue or it could cause more problems. Setbacks or delays in projects taking off could lead to something better. If you feel empty within, recharge and nourish yourself by doing the things you love.
Aquarius: January 21 – February 20
|The card for Cancer shows up, so the genial Aquarian may experience mood swings. Single women might meet an older man, mature and considerate. An event in your life could change your outlook towards romance. Someone could help you achieve your work goals, whatever they may be. Avoid junk food as it could make you ill. A stress-causing situation could also be ending. Stand for what you believe in at work and ask for what you deserve. Don’t settle for less.
Pisces: February 21 – March 20
|A slightly difficult month as people around you get difficult, a feeling of lack pervades all aspects of your life and there is an overall sense of doom. Singles getting over a heartbreak still pine for their ex, which will prevent new love from coming in. Possible losses at work or in your business could take place. If you are overworked or overwhelmed, take a break as it could remove the anxiety you feel. An unexpected surprise or financial gain will uplift your spirits.