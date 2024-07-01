A time when problems will add up and all you want is an end to the negativity. A destiny card is drawn for you, so introspect on what these issues are trying to teach you. Detachment – a new way of looking at challenges or time for your soul’s growth? At work too, you seem to put in the efforts with little or no results or profits. Don’t be impulsive, think, rethink and plan every move you make. Walk away from an unproductive situation.