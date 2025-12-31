Reading Time: 5 minutes
Aries: March 21 – April 20
|The universe is sending you signs – 11:11, to be exact – showing you have the discipline to turn your dreams into reality. This month brings travel, family confrontations, and plenty of paperwork. A spouse may act up if issues already exist. Stress-related aches and pains could surface. Money arrives in chunks rather than a steady flow. Face whatever arises head-on; it’s the most effective path forward.
Taurus: April 21 – May 20
|A heavy work month lies ahead, so avoid overloading yourself. You may feel driven to finish incomplete projects and even explore something new. Ghosting by a partner could leave you confused, but treat it as a red flag unless there’s a valid reason for their absence. If the relationship is already strained, this behaviour may be the final straw. Prioritise rest to prevent burnout. Don’t settle for anything less than the best.
Gemini: May 21 – June 20
|Be on your guard, as someone may try to cheat you or play mind games. Circumstances remain uncertain, so patience is essential. Double-check paperwork to avoid issues later. Singles or those dating won’t want to compromise just for companionship. Don’t take on more than you can handle, and remember no one is perfect. Money owed to you will come through. Maintain balance, stay rational, and prioritise what truly matters for the best outcomes.
Cancer: June 21 – July 20
|You may move to a new home or start living with a partner. Expect dilemmas as you reassess your life on multiple fronts. A soulmate-like connection may enter the picture. Work circumstances or colleagues could be challenging, so keep a low profile. Singles may fall deeply in love with someone new. A low-energy phase may stem from stress, and delayed payments could add pressure. Through consistent action, you’ll be able to resolve all your problems.
Leo: July 21 – August 20
|Moderation in all areas of life is the theme for January. Issues you thought were resolved may resurface for a different closure – whether an old habit, a health concern, or even an ex. An ex may return for one final meeting before you close this karmic cycle. Emotional balance is essential now. Family remains supportive, but take sufficient rest or an old health issue could return. Healing will arrive through transformative, preordained events.
Virgo: August 21 – September 20
|The meticulous Virgo draws a fiery Aries card, making you more active and impulsive than usual. In relationships, keep communication open to resolve issues. Work stays busy, and profits rise for the self-employed. Start a new diet or exercise routine to ease stress-related ailments. Someone close may disappoint you. Your greatest success comes from clear, effective communication. Be decisive and take the right action – and move on if a relationship truly feels over.
Libra: September 21 – October 20
|It may be an emotionally challenging month for Librans, with some pining for an ex after a recent breakup or considering ending a relationship due to disrespect. A new job could be the spark that lifts your spirits. Avoid brooding, bingeing, and oversharing, and you’ll cope much better. Even if things feel hopeless, trust that you did your best and that circumstances will improve. Pull yourself together and shake off the negatives to create a better tomorrow.
Scorpio: October 21 – November 20
|You draw the card for your own sign, signalling pre-destined events. Some of you may face a loss or a lifestyle change. A rocky relationship will end, but ultimately for the best. Relocation and travel delays are likely. Allow yourself to fully feel negative emotions so you can move past them. A loss of income is possible, so begin saving. Remember, every ending creates space for a new beginning – you can rise from the rubble.
Sagittarius: November 21 – December 20
|Tarot Knight cards bring fast-moving energy, so if you’ve been waiting for money-related news, it may arrive this month. Some of you might start looking for a new home. In relationships, red flags become clearer now. Business improves for the self-employed, and money owed will come through. Be honest and speak your mind to strengthen personal connections. Your past efforts will finally yield significant rewards. Make time to meditate and enjoy quiet moments to recharge.
Capricorn: December 21 – January 20
|The Ace of Cups signals healing, a birth or engagement announcement in the family, and for singles, the promise of new love. Work gets a boost, especially in creative fields. If you’re dating, a proposal may be on the horizon. Health is excellent, and confidence around finances draws in more abundance. Act fearlessly on new ideas at work, especially innovative ones. Something you’ve long desired is set to manifest soon.
Aquarius: January 21 – February 20
|Twos indicate a waiting phase, whether in relationships or inner-child healing. Someone you love must sort out their own issues before they can truly be present for you. Aquarians may favour safe friendships over deeper bonds to protect their hearts. A short trip brings joy. At work, you’ll feel driven to expand your horizons and reach a wider audience. Money comes from activities you genuinely love. A new offer may not be as promising as it seems.
Pisces: February 21 – March 20
|New beginnings mark the new year – in partnerships, opportunities, and even relationships. You may discover a renewed sense of purpose. An inner shift will reshape how you view your work and career, helping resolve lingering conflicts. A rocky relationship may end. Pay attention to heart health. Finances improve, bringing an overall sense of well-being. If a new opportunity appears, take it – it may not return and could be life-changing. The universe is supporting you; cooperate with it and avoid self-sabotage.