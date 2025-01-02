Aries: March 21 – April 20
Expect the start of the year to bring you destined occurrences. Singles will no longer be happy with casual dates and look for a deeper connection. Communication with co-workers or family members could be stressful, but state your boundaries. Upper back issues need to be examined for underlying psychological problems. Money due to you could be delayed. Some of you might be thrilled with news of a baby. A creative project will take off. Avoid taking action or making major decisions this month.
Taurus: April 21 – May 20
Marriage is on the cards for some as the card drawn reflects strong bonds. Practice awareness techniques so you don’t let negative emotions bog you down. An uncomfortable occurrence could become a lucky break. Avoid confrontations with family members. Some of you may want to leave a dead-end job. A rocky relationship will still not get resolved. If working too hard, slow down for better sleep. Learn from every setback and avoid making impulsive decisions. Time to let go of failed projects.
Gemini: May 21 – June 20
A month of healing and celebrations for Geminis. Singles could find themselves having an unusual affair. An ex may also make a comeback. A marriage is predicted for those looking to marry. Irregular eating habits could cause health problems. Finances improve all around and a tense situation gets dissolved. A trip will help you forget problems for a while. To improve your relationships with others, increase prayer time and focus on spiritual matters. Trust the universe as it always has your back.
Cancer: June 21 – July 20
A time of extreme stress but the worst is over. A relationship breaks down but the only way out from here is up. Introspection will lead to facing some harsh truths about yourself. At work, keep a low profile to avoid confrontations that could lead to a loss of income. If unwell, you will make a full recovery. Someone may backstab and betray your trust. Your finances improve substantially. Avoid negative thoughts and trust that whatever happens is for the best.
Leo: July 21 – August 20
A major arcana and the number six indicates a destined shift in mindset and attitudes. Leos might find themselves on the horns of a dilemma concerning their love life or an important decision. If looking for a new job, two tempting options could come up, and take the one where your skills will be appreciated. Loners may find themselves going on a socialising binge. Don’t take on too many family responsibilities or it could cause a rift. Money comes from multiple sources.
Virgo: August 21 – September 20
A good start to the year financially for Virgos. Singles could meet someone interesting through work or socially. Holding out for the kind of person you truly want will be beneficial. Working from home will be productive. Avoid binge drinking and if you have had surgery recently, you will make a full recovery. A change in perspective puts you in a happier place. Luck is with you in every new venture. Self-promotion will improve your business so go for it.
Libra: September 21 – October 20
A time to let go of the past or even sacrifice certain desires as the new year rolls along. Keep communication open in a relationship if you don’t want an outburst later. A change in perspective will improve your mood. Business expands but you may lose a friend in the process. If facing problems with your eyes, get them checked without delay. A new project at work is on the anvil. The universe is giving you a chance to break old patterns.
Scorpio: October 21 – November 20
Singles need to be clear if the person they are currently with is a friend or a potential partner. Seek clarity on what you want from the relationship, then proceed. Superiors will provide unexpected support. If your job doesn’t suit your ambitions, maybe it is time to look for a new one. An aggravating financial issue will be resolved satisfactorily. If an offer seems too good to be true, it probably is. Resolve your dilemmas within for improved relationships with everyone.
Sagittarius: November 21 – December 20
Abundance is yours at the start of the new year. You may also be in the mood to donate to the less fortunate. Those in a relationship might still feel like something is missing. Money problems may come up but they will get resolved and debts will get cleared. Different skills used at work will lead to success. Upskilling will also lead to profits. Focus on the present instead of your problems to stay positive. The answers you seek will come.
Capricorn: December 21 – January 20
You start your birthday month with the Magician card – expect things to start falling into place. Singles could find themselves amidst a passionate affair. Or one with an ex may be revived. Some of you may set goals and be motivated to achieve them. If looking to sell property, you will succeed. The self-employed might enter a new partnership in business. Finding the root cause of your stress will be an uphill task. Friends will be supportive, and finances are healthy.
Aquarius: January 21 – February 20
The emperor card indicates you are still nursing a father wound and it needs healing – especially if you are currently facing problems with your significant other. Go beyond the arguments to look at what triggers lie in the subconscious. At work, a mentor will provide guidance. Good luck follows you in all matters related to finance. A visit to the dentist may be required; any lumps found will be benign. Everything holding you back will disappear and delayed projects move forward.
Pisces: February 21 – March 20
Teamwork will bring best results on all fronts this month. Singles will make a decision whether or not to go forward in a relationship. The self-employed will do good business. Marriage is on the cards for some of you. Besides worrying about others’ health, take care of your own. The self-employed will see an improvement in profits. An idea turns to reality for a lucky few of you. Listen with your heart before you take a call on a troublesome situation.