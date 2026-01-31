Reading Time: 5 minutes
Aries: March 21 – April 20
|Adopt an apprentice mindset at work – you’re laying foundations for a brighter future, and good things take time. Singles may soon meet someone special, while estranged couples could find their way back. New projects, bonuses or extra sales will lift morale. Emotional growth requires stepping beyond your comfort zone. Finances improve in small but steady spurts. Resist the urge to force outcomes; patience and trust will allow situations to resolve naturally.
Taurus: April 21 – May 20
|Drawing this card for Leo softens the usually stubborn, home-loving bull, making you more outgoing this month. Singles prefer freedom over commitment for now, while money matters may spark the occasional disagreement. You’ll stay engaged with self-improvement reading, exercise and much-needed me-time. Short trips and passion projects are favoured. A challenging situation can be overcome with patience and compassion. Luck supports you financially, with a sense of divine protection quietly guiding your steps.
Gemini: May 21 – June 20
|You pick the card for Virgo, making the mercurial Gemini a bit more meticulous this month. A rocky marriage could come to an end; those in a relationship should watch out for manipulation by their partners. Professionals might be thinking of a career switch. Seek medical help for a chronic health issue before it affects your lifestyle. The self-employed will have to wait a bit longer for their plans to take off. Stay detached to find the right solution.
Cancer: June 21 – July 20
|An overseas trip may be on the cards, and lingering problems should begin to ease this month. Relationships, however, could feel strained, with unnecessary friction – and for some, a decision to end things. Pay close attention to your health, as neglect could lead to bigger issues and even affect your income. If your health remains steady, improved finances are likely. Workplace tensions may flare up, so staying calm and measured will help you navigate challenges smoothly.
Leo: July 21 – August 20
|You draw the card for intuition, spiritual learning and truths coming to light. Secrets may be revealed, while a short trip and a pleasant surprise at home are likely. After a slow start, self-employed ventures begin to gain momentum. A rocky relationship remains uncertain, with decisions still pending. Recovery from illness looks positive, though be mindful of period-related concerns. A second job or side hustle brings financial gains. Trust the timing – let the universe reveal its plan.
Virgo: August 21 – September 20
|A strong desire for financial security drives you now, but progress depends on releasing inner attachments. Fear could become the biggest obstacle to success if left unchecked. Despite challenges, those in relationships will want to make things work. Business owners may be presented with a promising new opportunity. Don’t ignore health concerns, as delays could lead to greater discomfort later. Property matters, including a possible sale, may arise. Stay cautious and wait until the full picture is clear before deciding.
Libra: September 21 – October 20
|Knights bring fast-moving energy, signalling that something you’ve been waiting for is finally on its way. Life-changing decisions around relationships, finances or even a move may arise. Some may encounter a connection with true soulmate energy. A work-related wish is likely to be fulfilled sooner than expected. If tensions with colleagues surface, lie low and avoid confrontation – the mood will pass. While things may feel complicated right now, remember this phase is temporary and momentum is building.
Scorpio: October 21 – November 20
|You’ll feel drawn to reconnect with friends, especially those you’ve been distant from. In relationships, gain clarity about what you truly want before committing, and avoid mistaking friendship for love. At work, support from people in authority may come unexpectedly, possibly opening the door to increased income. Don’t ignore even minor health concerns. Resolving inner conflicts across different areas of life will set you up for success. Be clear and intentional – let the universe know exactly what you’re asking for.
Sagittarius: November 21 – December 20
|This looks like a strong month at work, with the possibility of a raise, promotion or a promising new opportunity – take it if the pieces fall into place. Business ventures are set to thrive, bringing a sense of security. On the personal front, you may feel ready to stand up to a controlling parent, especially a father figure. For women facing marital issues, counselling and reflecting on paternal dynamics can help. Some may also choose to end an unfulfilling relationship.
Capricorn: December 21 – January 20
|This month brings strong intuitive nudges and a sense that not everything is as it seems. Trust your instincts and avoid relying too heavily on others. In relationships, issues around trust or infidelity could prompt difficult decisions. Workplace conflicts you didn’t cause may feel stressful, but staying calm and not reacting will work in your favour. Don’t ignore health warning signs such as cysts or lumps. Release old grudges and welcome new beginnings – change, though unsettling, is inevitable.
Aquarius: January 21 – February 20
|A karmic cycle concludes in your birth month, bringing sudden change to a long-standing situation. Singles may meet someone new, possibly in a different city, while short work-related trips are likely. Some may even receive a marriage proposal. If emotional challenges persist, inner-child healing can bring meaningful relief. Discipline and routine support better health. Step out, socialise and shake things up a little. A lucky break is also on the way, giving your finances a timely boost.
Pisces: February 21 – March 20
|This may not be an easy month, as inner conflicts could heighten stress. Confrontations at work, family disappointments and personal struggles may feel draining. It’s important to address any stored grief you’ve been carrying. A recurring health issue may persist, calling for ongoing care. Finances remain stable, yet lingering money insecurity needs reflection. Practising gratitude and showing greater empathy will soften challenges. Expect a mixed bag – progress and wins in some areas, setbacks in others – but valuable lessons throughout.