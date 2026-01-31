You’ll feel drawn to reconnect with friends, especially those you’ve been distant from. In relationships, gain clarity about what you truly want before committing, and avoid mistaking friendship for love. At work, support from people in authority may come unexpectedly, possibly opening the door to increased income. Don’t ignore even minor health concerns. Resolving inner conflicts across different areas of life will set you up for success. Be clear and intentional – let the universe know exactly what you’re asking for.