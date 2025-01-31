Aries: March 21 – April 20
The cards say, strike a balance in everything you do this month. Singles may meet someone from their past. Change your perspective and watch how your problematic situations change. Take a break from work before you burn out. Meditate to strike a balance emotionally and to release negative emotions. Stress could bring back an old health condition. Whatever happens this month is preordained, and you may have a spiritual experience that will reiterate the fact. Trust the process and confront your fears.
Taurus: April 21 – May 20
You draw the card for Pisces, which will enhance your creativity. Some of you may be anxious about the pace at which a relationship moves; be patient. A busy month full of communication on all fronts – work and personal. Your job will fetch good returns moneywise. A new job offer or project is on the anvil. Work on self-help techniques for positive results. The decisions you make this month will work in your favour. Curb your ambition and don’t take on more than you can handle.
Gemini: May 21 – June 20
Singles may meet someone younger they can fall for. Success is yours at work and in your personal life this month so make the most of it. Take a break and do something you enjoy. Any work involving thoughts and ideas will bring positive results. Good news you are waiting for is coming, especially if it entails a creative project. Help will come to you unexpectedly during any crisis. Everything will come together gradually as a negative situation ends.
Cancer: June 21 – July 20
Singles will meet someone, but it won’t work because you want something deeper. A past relationship is one you want but your own wrongdoing ended it. Some of you will have a hard time at work but new offers will come your way. Look within to find answers you seek and to address your anxiety. Respiratory problems shouldn’t be ignored. Finances remain steady; you can expect help from a new source. No matter what the crisis, practice doing what is right by everyone.
Leo: July 21 – August 20
Some disappointments are meant to teach life lessons. Learn from them and let go – whether it is a relationship or a particular outcome you were hoping for. Singles will not be with someone for the sake of being in a relationship. A marriage could get rocky. Watch out for bowel-related health issues. Be careful with your finances. Your best success comes from applying spiritual lessons to your daily life. Before you take action in any important matter, wait for clarity.
Virgo: August 21 – September 20
You pick the card for Aquarius in February. This might make you even more practical this month. A rocky relationship will end. Some of you may move or want to do so. Travel delays are predicted but they are to your advantage. Expect disagreements at work. A sudden loss of income could be worrisome. Have faith because every situation and obstacle you are facing will change soon. You will gain clarity after a period of three to six weeks or months.
Libra: September 21 – October 20
You pick the card for Virgo, so you might come across as finicky this month. A marriage could end in a divorce. Professionals could be thinking of making a career switch. Go with the flow and be accepting of all the current occurrences in your life. A health problem needs attention as it is impacting your daily activities. A new business plan may fail to take off. Let go of wanting to control outcomes, and let the divine take over.
Scorpio: October 21 – November 20
Those of you who are trying could get pregnant this month. If in a relationship, you will seek more depth. Professionals might want to change jobs to something more fulfilling, creative and helping others. Go within and listen to your feelings. Do the same with your body if you have any aches and pains. Money expected could be delayed. An important connection is on the anvil. You will find an outlet that will help you release stress and calm your mind.
Sagittarius: November 21 – December 20
Watch out for the red flags in a relationship before you decide to go any further. Their behaviour will make you rethink your level of commitment. Changed perspectives and spiritual growth will help you with your work. Watch your diet to avoid ill health. Get heart checks done for senior members of your family. An investment will bring good returns. A life-changing offer could come your way. The universe is working to improve your life, you have to keep cooperating.
Capricorn: December 21 – January 20
Trust in the higher power for every problem that surfaces this month. A sudden opportunity to make money could come your way. The self-employed could see repeat business and increased profits. One partner could be sacrificing more than the other in a marriage. Take more rest and stay away from those who take more than they give. Let go, and let God guide you even if the circumstances are not to your liking. New ideas need to be put on hold.
Aquarius: January 21 – February 20
You strongly desire to move on from the past but ask yourself what you need to let go of. Express your feelings or a relationship could go bad. Some of you may end a relationship. Respond differently to stop repeating old patterns. Travel due to health reasons is foretold. The self-employed will expand their reach. A financial boost will help change your perspective. Fungal infections could affect you so be careful with your health. Expenses are high this month.
Pisces: February 21 – March 20
A new business or partnership for the self-employed is on the anvil. Friends will help your business expand and a new deal could bring a bonus. Singles will take a call whether to go forward with a relationship or end it. Some of you might get married. If working too hard, take a break. A trip may not go as planned. Focus on positive ideas and tie-ups that take you closer to your goals. Listen to your heart when in doubt.