Aries: March 21 – April 20
|An outcome you are seeking may not materialise. Even if you feel disconnected, make an effort to step out and socialise. At work, a past project could be revived, involving paperwork. Expect extra stress with colleagues but keep a low profile to minimise it. Some of you may feel your spouse is not making as much of an effort as you are. Take a much-needed break to relax. Singles will attract someone new. You will manifest your desires soon.
Taurus: April 21 – May 20
|Things will soon change for the better and it will be in the practical side of things. You get a chance to promote your business through media but learn to ignore the ups and downs while at it. If in love, that is all you will be thinking of this month. Discord with family members is predicted. Avoid withholding what you want to say, it can affect your health. Financial hurdles will soon end. Expect multiple rewards for your efforts.
Gemini: May 21 – June 20
|The justice card indicates legal matters, a reunion and good news regarding money, even if you are facing a financial crunch right now. Some of you may sell your home and move to a new location. The actions of colleagues might trigger your insecurities. A cycle of destiny ends, and a new one begins. A family member might be going through a divorce. Change is coming, but the feeling of lack leaves a tinge of sadness. Tomorrow is another day.
Cancer: June 21 – July 20
|A new job offer, a financial gift and even a new friendship could come your way. The self-employed will need to promote themselves a bit more. Singles who refuse to settle for less are making the right decision. Avoid binge-drinking. Your finances improve much to your surprise. Ignore any negative statements about your future. Work on yourself and your weak points for best results in every aspect of your life. A connection with someone will soon end.
Leo: July 21 – August 20
|As the year ends, it is time for Leos to plan their next move in their careers and personal lives. There may be more than one option presenting itself. Redirect your energies towards productive activities. Singles should be careful – they could meet someone who is lonely but might be married. An estranged friend or ex may come back to make up. Eat heathier, high-energy foods. Profits increase for the self-employed. Your work will be appreciated, paving the way for a promotion.
Virgo: August 21 – September 20
|Unexpected problems and arguments could cause stress. You will have to deal with internal dilemmas once you make an important decision. Conflicts at work can be infuriating. Disappointment in a relationship will lead to grief. A chronic health problem keeps recurring. Though finances are stable, you might go through bouts of insecurity about money. Circumstances will force you to rely on no one. Think positive, and while you win in some, there may be loss in other areas of your life.
Libra: September 21 – October 20
|Singles will miss the presence of a sweetheart and might just meet someone. Lucky financial breaks might come along. If concerned about a property, it will get sold. A rocky marriage teeters along due to a karmic connection. A new business opportunity brings much joy. A check up will lead to the root of a health issue you are facing. Be true to yourself and stand your ground, especially if married. Spiritual guidance will help improve your problematic situation.
Scorpio: October 21 – November 20
|Singles will meet someone special or will have many admirers, going forward. Public appreciation for your talents or social work will come your way. A good job done in the past reaps financial rewards now and new projects keep you excited. A difficult relationship will raise questions whether this is reality or are you fooling yourself? It is time to leave the comfort zone in multiple areas of your life. Seek knowledge from those wiser than you to change circumstances.
Sagittarius: November 21 – December 20
|There could be delays and setbacks, and possible emotional exhaustion. Those in a relationship will no longer settle for token gestures and will seek depth. Women could experience disappointment from a significant male in their lives. At work, a feeling of being burnt out can force you to take a break. Negotiate with confidence and assertion in money matters. Spiritual healing can replace the hollowness within you. Wait for clarity before you make any decision. Be grateful for unexpected support you receive. .
Capricorn: December 21 – January 20
|In a rocky relationship, the worst is over but doubts persist. Look within and accept your flaws, those of your spouse and your current reality. The actions of others will force you to change your responses or move away. Colleagues can make life difficult for you at work and you might even lose your job, but it will lead to something better. Some of you may end a relationship. Exercise more for better health. Finances improve through an unexpected source of income.
Aquarius: January 21 – February 20
|A good month as you decide to eat healthy, save more and find opportunities at work. Seek help tactfully from difficult co-workers if a project is stuck. Take a break from work when you can. Watch what you eat and beware of accidents around the home. Someone may offer financial help, or, what is owed to you will be paid. An estranged couple may reunite but it won’t resolve the problems. Have patience and don’t seek a quick fix path to happiness.
Pisces: February 21 – March 20
|Feelings dominate Pisceans at the end of the year as they focus on relationships, want to erase estrangement and seek clarity before commitment. People in power will extend support which can lead to monetary gains. At work, some of you might seek expansion. Family disputes get resolved. Health concerns you; get your checks done. A long-standing money problem gets resolved satisfactorily. Voice your desires to the universe, let go and see how they come true. A new friend provides much-needed support.