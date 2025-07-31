Reading Time: 5 minutes
Aries: March 21 – April 20
|Threes suggest group dynamics, and with Wands as your card this month, the focus is on action. Those dating will make a decision regarding the relationship. Travel for work will be successful. The self-employed will do exceedingly well this month. Any negative feelings of fear or wariness toward others will blow away on their own. Focus on partnerships that are more in tune with your goals. You will successfully transform your ideas into reality.
Taurus: April 21 – May 20
|A month of dualities – as you may face dilemmas and multiple options to choose from, in your work or personal life. A situation that seemed unfavourable will become a blessing in disguise. Rejection is redirection, and it’s usually for the better. A rocky marriage could make you feel trapped. Money comes in through multiple sources for the self-employed. If you’ve been self-isolating, the hibernation will end soon. Divine intervention is guiding you this August so believe in the higher powers.
Gemini: May 21 – June 20
|Doing the right thing on all fronts, while not staying rigid, will be your focus this month. Structuring what needs order, whether family relations, work or finances should be a priority. Singles will prefer to be alone than compromise. Work related travel could be on the anvil. Expect hurdles in your work life. Watch your health for colds or lung infections. Be determined and work with integrity for best results. Declutter your mind, so what really matters can take its place. Practice detachment.
Cancer: June 21 – July 20
|Some of you might be feeling constrained at work but the feeling is temporary. If a relationship feels like a dead end, it is time to move on. Whatever your problems this month, more than action, you need clarity of thought to deal with them. Be careful around gizmos and electrical equipment to prevent accidents. Finances remain stable, despite your worries. The self-employed will get a new business idea or order literally on a platter. Walk away from arguments.
Leo: July 21 – August 20
|You draw the card for Scorpio, making your birthday month more intense. Some of you may want to do more meaningful work that makes a difference. Singles might meet someone interesting, possibly in their neighbourhood. A house for sale will not get sold. Avoid travelling this month. You can expect a lot of socialising this month. Keep your calm during arguments with family members to avoid matters getting worse. If losing weight, see a doctor without delay.
Virgo: August 21 – September 20
|The knight represents fast moving energy, in the realm of thoughts. A long-standing situation could change suddenly. Singles will meet someone where there is an intense mutual attraction. Good news on the work front can be expected. Someone you know could fall sick. The self-employed may meet someone who leads to an opportunity for increased business. You will walk away from someone or something that can’t be trusted. Visualise your goals for best results. Luck is on your side.
Libra: September 21 – October 20
|A good month with possible announcements of an engagement or a pregnancy in the family. Singles will have many eligible partners interested in them. Work could be monotonous so try and add some fun to your life. Extra funds will come in through a new source. If you feel tired and run down, take a break without feeling guilty. Some of you may think of new and creative ideas for work. Wait out whatever you are going through right now; things will improve.
Scorpio: October 21 – November 20
|The justice card indicates a return of balance to your life. Legal matters could go in your favour, or you may sell your home and relocate. Singles will want a deep relationship rather than settle for a superficial one. Avoid letting colleagues push your buttons with their criticism. A bad marriage could be heading for a divorce. Expenses could be high so spend carefully. Clarity of thought will lead to course correction. A karmic cycle ends, and another one begins.
Sagittarius: November 21 – December 20
|Expect a change in lifestyle due to various factors. A rocky relationship could end, or you may want to move jobs or cities. Reunions and time with friends bring joy. There could be a loss of job or income. What you believed to be a lost cause could revive and flourish again. You will have to rise from the ashes like a phoenix for best results. What doesn’t serve your higher purpose needs to be dropped. .
Capricorn: December 21 – January 20
|A major arcana indicates pre-destined events. You need to shed an oft-repeated pattern, let go of something major you have been holding on to or life will teach you the lesson again, this time, not very kindly. Work on your faith and let the universe resolve what is hurting you. An increase in finances for the self-employed and those in a job. Avoid feelings of being a martyr as it could make matters worse in a relationship.
Aquarius: January 21 – February 20
|You focus on situations where you feel restricted or stuck, but someone might help you change the outcome here. Feelings of detachment stem from a sense of despondency so try and focus on the positives. Anxiety could lead to exhaustion. Good tidings regarding money are on the anvil. Those who are dating might see a change in the relationship for the better. Be constructive with your work and don’t take on more than you can handle.
Pisces: February 21 – March 20
|A cycle ends and a new one awaits the dreamy Pisceans. An ex might make a comeback into your life, but you may not want them this time round. Make changes at work for it to excite you again. A decision will be made that will change things in some part of your life. Watch out for mood swings due to suppressed emotions. A family member could be the cause of irritation in your life. Accept what is happening as pre-ordained.