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Aries: March 21 – April 20
|Aces signal new beginnings, and the Sword brings clarity of thought. A past matter that once caused confusion now resolves itself. It’s a favourable time to pursue fresh ideas at work, with your efforts attracting the right kind of attention. Singles may receive a message from a secret admirer. A marriage could face a brief rough patch. Pay attention to any vitamin deficiencies. Trust that what is meant for you will find its way.
Taurus: April 21 – May 20
|A month of action for the Bull, as the Five of Wands calls for teamwork to resolve disputes and see projects through on time. You may even find yourself too busy for romance. Family dynamics could stir some tension at home. An incident prompts reflection on your life’s direction. Health remains strong overall, and finances stay stable, with any legal matters likely to favour you. Take time to examine your emotions, especially the negative ones, and shift your perspective.
Gemini: May 21 – June 20
|The divine number 11:11 signals action and protection, indicating support for new initiatives you undertake. Frustrations may arise through home and relationship matters. Be cautious with paperwork and steer clear of difficult colleagues. In relationships, there may be hidden truths to uncover. Stress-related aches and pains could surface, so take care. Finances may arrive in larger, irregular amounts rather than steadily. While progress may feel slow at times, persistence will help you navigate challenges and get things done.
Cancer: June 21 – July 20
|Multiple Eights signal a shift in how you think and perceive your reality. If you’re feeling trapped in a relationship, remember it is temporary. Use logic and clear thinking to resolve conflicts across all areas of life. A job offer may not be as promising as it appears, so proceed with caution. Be mindful around gadgets and furniture at home. Embrace the ‘Let Them’ mindset, release control, and begin prioritising your own well-being.
Leo: July 21 – August 20
|A happy month for Leos, with reason to celebrate alongside family. Singles may find themselves swept off their feet, while an ex could resurface. If interpersonal tensions have lingered, turn to healing practices. Pay attention to your diet and overall well-being. Finances show steady improvement. With divine protection guiding you, support comes in your endeavours. A karmic cycle nears completion, reminding you that how you see yourself reflects your deeper connection with the divine.
Virgo: August 21 – September 20
|Not a month for impulsive choices — whether in spending or snap decisions. But if you have a strong idea ready to launch, go for it; past ideas may also begin to manifest. You may feel uncertain in a relationship — whether to go all in or hold back a little longer. A wish could be granted sooner than expected. A new job or business venture looks beneficial. A sense of spiritual unease nudges you to seek deeper meaning and nourishment for the soul.
Libra: September 21 – October 20
|You seek truth in a situation, but illusions may cloud your clarity. Turn inward and work on your inner child to reduce emotional reactivity. Certain events could significantly shift relationships with family (such as divorce or loss of a parent) or at work, bringing lasting change. If your personal life feels uncertain, grounding yourself in work may offer stability. Be mindful of negative thoughts — not everything is as it appears, and clarity will come with patience and self-awareness.
Scorpio: October 21 – November 20
|You may face challenges in relationships or property matters, with a new connection likely to fizzle out. Be cautious, as health concerns or business disagreements could impact your income. A confrontation at work may escalate, and a partnership might fall through, prompting you to seek new alliances. Pay attention to stomach-related issues. Money owed to you may be difficult to recover. Address recurring problems with patience and take practical steps to resolve them.
Sagittarius: November 21 – December 20
|The Justice card this month suggests legal matters will turn in your favour. A sense of divine intervention helps shift circumstances, marking the beginning of a new chapter. You may consider relocating or purchasing a new home. Be mindful of toxic colleagues who may trigger insecurities. A marriage could face a difficult turning point. Finances may feel tight, but gradual improvement is underway. If recent times have been challenging, expect steady change, with current problems slowly resolving.
Capricorn: December 21 – January 20
|The Justice card suggests a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity is on its way, whether in your personal or professional life. Those in relationships may reassess their commitment. Improved work conditions stem from a shift in your mindset, and some may explore new job options. Singles are encouraged to move forward and welcome new connections. Be mindful of a loved one’s health. Investments are likely to yield positive returns, bringing a sense of stability and forward momentum.
Aquarius: January 21 – February 20
|Major changes may unfold, such as a new side hustle, a lifestyle shift, or the end of a project. With added responsibilities, pace yourself to avoid burnout and fatigue. A relationship may come to a complete close; it’s best not to revisit what cannot be revived. Be mindful of spending, as a financial setback is possible. Stay focused on your goals and don’t settle for mediocrity — what you’ve been working towards is close to manifesting.
Pisces: February 21 – March 20
|You choose to remain focused on your goals, giving your best even as you wait for results to show. Singles may meet someone interesting and charming. Work-related travel is likely. Be prepared for complications with paperwork, particularly in legal matters, which could cause delays. The self-employed may see a sudden boost in business, though some could also face setbacks. While your goals are nearing completion, a few unfinished details still need attention before you can fully move forward.