Aries: March 21 – April 20
A major arcana and one of the best in the pack – new beginnings, manifestations coming true and a passionate love affair on the anvil. Not a bad month where you will be motivated at work, can expect a job offer and things fall into place easily. If looking to sell property, it will be sold. Finding the root cause of your stress will be difficult. The self-employed will do well moneywise. All new ventures, especially those where it’s just you, will be successful.
Taurus: April 21 – May 20
A happy month as you march to the beat of your own drums. A unique experience will reveal new possibilities to singles looking to mingle. Seniors are supportive at work, or, a new job offer could come your way. The self-employed will also get a new opportunity. Some of you may get nostalgic about the past. This card also signifies the need for inner child healing. You need to deal with your demons to have less friction in your relationships.
Gemini: May 21 – June 20
Geminis need to introspect, detach and stay away from substance abuse this month. A trip could be on the anvil and despite things going wrong, someone will offer help. This could be related to your love life or your work. The self-employed will see an increase in finances. Those looking will be successful in finding a job. Let go of assignments if your health doesn’t support the strain. Resources to acquire more money will be available. Put your needs first.
Cancer: June 21 – July 20
A good month financially for Cancerians as money owed to you will come, or, a new project adds to your income. Singles will open up to dating as they release past memories. The self-employed may consider a new business idea. Those in a relationship may consider moving in together. Some of you may binge to quell emotional lacunae. Your ideas will be well-received at work. It is a time to harvest past efforts. Accept new opportunities coming your way for best results.
Leo: July 21 – August 20
Circumstances might bog you down; detach and focus on what truly matters. If you’ve had a recent break-up, avoid dating as you are possibly still pining for your ex. Avoid fights and confrontations at home or at work. If involved in a clandestine affair with a married person, it will lead nowhere and depress you further. Being over-burdened at work and overthinking can cause insomnia. Financial setbacks are temporary. Don’t start anything new at this time or make any impulsive decisions.
Virgo: August 21 – September 20
A certain situation will push you against the wall: you may need to stand your ground or face it with courage. Unexpected problems related to family, work or money could crop up. A busy month with social commitments, work-related travel. If you are deciding with your heart in a relationship, you may need to make a sacrifice of some sort. Do not multi-task to the point of exhaustion. Money disputes will be settled. If you have a goal, stay committed to it.
Libra: September 21 – October 20
A difficult month for Librans as stress could bog you down. Be prepared for inner conflicts regarding important decisions to be made. Get in touch with your feelings and do some healing work. Conflicts at work could frustrate you. Disappointment comes from promises made and failed deliveries. Finances are steady but you still have some insecurity regarding them. Avoid negative thinking and celebrate your victories, even the small ones. Depend only on yourself and trust no one for now.
Scorpio: October 21 – November 20
You focus on your emotions and friendships as you reflect on them. Singles, be clear about what you want as you enhance a relationship. Seniors at work will be extra supportive; a project offered could lead to a substantial boost in income. An ongoing financial issue will be resolved. Your best success comes from the resolution of inner dilemmas and arguments with others. Trust the process in matters that disturb you. Let the universe know what you want and let it go.
Sagittarius: November 21 – December 20
The card drawn could indicate a change in lifestyle, a loss of a certain way of being and a break-up in a relationship. Expect changes and hurdles on the work front. If recovering from heartbreak, spend time with friends. You need to release and let go of something you are holding on – a way of being, a mindset or a notion. Let it go. Whatever changes are happening right now will lead to a new way of life for the better.
Capricorn: December 21 – January 20
You draw the card for Aquarius, making the January-born even more practical this month. Or, an Aquarian female could help you significantly. You might even get involved in humanitarian causes. Singles will meet someone quite different from the usual and the interest is mutual. Those considering marriage will not settle for less than what they want. Work on your spiritual growth. Focus on your goals and you will achieve them. Problems will dissipate eventually. Expect financial gains.
Aquarius: January 21 – February 20
You will look for fame and success at work. An unexpected call from a secret crush or a new romance could sweep you off your feet. Friends and family could be undergoing stress that could add to your problems. A marriage could be on the verge of a break-up. You won’t let upsetting conditions frazzle your inner calm. Money owed to you could be delayed. The self-employed will get a chance to boost their income. Believe in yourself and your work.
Pisces: February 21 – March 20
Pisceans will be in a generous mood this month – sharing their knowledge and ideas. Singles could meet someone they may want to get into a relationship with. A boost in business and a call from someone you like will be a pleasant surprise. Even the job front gets better in April. You will work towards a fitness regimen. Some of you may extend support to a relative going through a crisis. A rocky relationship is nearing the end.