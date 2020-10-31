Aries: March 21 – April 20
|
You feel like breaking out and changing your career, resolving problems, and ending restrictions. If looking to sell your house, it will get sold. Take a break from work if things get too much. Be careful while driving, and with sharp objects at home. Money issues will ease up with time. Let go of your urge to control your spouse and the relationship will change for the better. Resolve your problems with mental strength. A new business venture is foretold.
Taurus: April 21 – May 20
|
A sudden change of events makes you feel everything has lost its meaning. Have faith because this destiny card is trying to teach you something. You may have to let go of an issue you have been holding on to for long; let the divine step in and take care of it. An unexpected chance of making more money is a welcome respite. Your emotional life could see some turbulence this month. Stay away from those who drain your energy.
Gemini: May 21 – June 20
|
This is perhaps the end stage of a lot of struggle so be prepared for things to get tougher. Beware of office politics or someone trying to cheat you. Travel related plans could have hurdles. Be thorough with any paperwork you do or have to sign on. Avoid stress because you are overburdened with the current situation. Aches and pains could add to it. A sudden financial windfall could come your way. Keep things in perspective; everything will get better.
Cancer: June 21 – July 20
|
A feeling of wanting change may occur this month but you will continue to go with the flow. You receive appreciation at work and colleagues continue to be supportive. A positive feeling keeps you buoyant all month. Healing of a physical ailment or an emotional issue will take place. Be careful of minor accidents around the house, though. Finances are good and any money owed to you will be paid. A business partnership could come to an end.
Leo: July 21 – August 20
|
It is a month of learning to let go, sacrificing, and gaining a new perspective due to a person or a situation. While your career may start an upward graph, there could be a loss of a relationship in your personal life – whether it is a friend or a lover. Take care of your eyes to prevent any infections. Expenses are high this month so spend judiciously. Worries about the future are unproductive; instead, change your
Virgo: August 21 – September 20
|
Virgos will indulge in some spring cleaning this month – in their homes and their lives. As you plan the way forward, tie up loose ends at work and don’t start anything new till you complete older projects. Additional responsibilities at home will add to your workload, making you feel exhausted. A loss of income could occur but a new opportunity, in a different line of work may come along. Walk away from a relationship that seems to be going nowhere.
Libra: September 21 – October 20
|
A situation is causing you anxiety and while work is frustrating as you wish to make more money, it could be a romantic involvement that makes you tense. You prefer to be alone than unhappy with someone. Someone will unexpectedly help you in completing a project or an idea taking off. Your anxiety could be underlying depression and you may need to see a doctor. Money seems tight but the situation will ease up soon. Have patience with new projects.
Scorpio: October 21 – November 20
|
Even if circumstances indicate otherwise, keep up your goal of fulfilment in your personal and professional life, and trust that the universe will make it happen. An unexpected financial gain due to a serendipitous meeting is expected. Work may see highs and lows but the outcome will be positive. Don’t let self-doubt bog you down. Your emotional swings could cause sleepless nights. If your wish manifests differently, accept it as it will be better. The universe never makes a mistake.
Sagittarius: November 21 – December 20
|
The circle of life renews itself and you have divine protection on your side. Work and family goals don’t leave you any time for romance this month. A pet could need shots or a family member could fall ill. Money could be blocked or come in spurts. You could have a misunderstanding with your boss or a friend. Success will come through friends or family and first impressions. A cycle of events ends; a new beginning is on the horizon.
Capricorn: December 21 – January 20
|
You draw the number 7 this month. All sevens are a sign of
Aquarius: January 21 – February 20
|
The dreamy Aquarian pulls the Taurus card this month so they may be more grounded than usual. An ex could return and things could change for the better. Your emotional problems could impact your work and you may not be able to complete your project. A visit to a dentist could be on the anvil. Money issues need resolving. A fresh start on the spiritual plane gives you the encouragement you need. Friends and family are supportive in every way.
Pisces: February 21 – March 20
|
A tough month as you get into problems with loved ones and at work; self-doubt and loss ensue. You could end up in a clandestine love affair. Someone close could need hospitalization or you could need medical help yourself. Difficult colleagues could cause an unpleasant time at work that may lead to financial loss. You may let go of an unfulfilling relationship or paradigm that doesn’t work for you. Lean on your spiritual guidance for support to see you through.
