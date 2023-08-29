Suicide of former Sydney resident linked to Aust authorities

Reading Time: 2 minutes

An Indian-origin woman from Australia Priyadarshini Lingaraj Patil, who recently committed suicide in Karnataka’s Belagavi district, has in her death note accused Australian authorities and some residents of Sydney suburb of harassing her and her family, Indian police revealed last Friday 25 August.

40-year-old Priyadarshini Lingaraj Patil from Dharwad had committed suicide on August 20 near Saundatti in Belagavi district. She ended her life by jumping into the Malaprabha river in Goravanakolla village. Her body was found in the Naviluteertha village of the Belagavi district.

Priyadarshini’s family was waging a legal battle with the Australian authorities regarding the custody of her children.

Her son Amartya was facing health problems and during treatment at a local hospital, the child allegedly started showing some side-effects. When Priyadarshini questioned the hospital she got no response, following which she submitted a complaint against the hospital.

Priyadarshini had claimed that the hospital authorities accused her of being unable to take care of her children and subsequently, the government had taken custody of her two children. Though Priyadarshini protested against the move, she could not get back the custody of her children.

Priyadarshini had reportedly asked the Australian Government to withdraw the citizenship of her children and let her take them to India for treatment, but had not got any response from the government.

Her family has alleged that the suffering after her children were taken away and her own health problems pushed Priyadarshini to take the extreme step.

In her death note addressed to her father, Priyadarshini stated, “Our lives are threatened. I am compelled to end my life for the survival of my children and husband Lingaraj. I am accepting my death for the good of my family. From 2021 to the present day DCJ (Australia’s Department of Communities and Justice) has ruined my family. The residents of Verlie Street in (Wentworthville) Sydney have harassed us.”

She further accused the family of a police officer of troubling her and also claimed that the water supplied to her house was poisoned. Police are now investigating further into the suicide.

Crisis support is available from Lifeline on 13 11 14.

READ ALSO: Indian Man Robin Kadyan dies post rescue at Sydney Beach