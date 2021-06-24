India bites the dust in WTC final

Reading Time: 3 minutes

India folded up feebly; and this paved the way for a famous New Zealand victory in the final of the World Test Championship (WTC). This being their first triumph in an ICC event since their victory in the ICC Champions Trophy in 2000.

Winners of the inaugural World Test Championship and therefore the overall champions of cricket; indeed a scoop to savour for the Black Caps.

It was tight and tense till the ending. India had to remove the seasoned duo of Kane Williamson and Ross Taylor, who formed an association for the third wicket.

Batting was difficult throughout the game, but New Zealand coped better under the circumstances. Thereby, India is yet to capture an ICC title under Virat Kohli’s captaincy.

Indeed, it boiled down to a red ball ODI; but a battle of attrition between a bat and ball, not the slam-bang-wallop of white ball settings on surfaces favouring batsmen. Much depended on India’s celebrated upper-middle order as they resumed on the 6th (the final morning) at 64 for 2. Unfortunately, the trio disappointed.

The 6’8″ Kyle Jamieson produced another penetrative spell. He beat Kohli twice outside the off-stump, then rapped him on the pads, before forcing him to play away from his body. Pujara was pushed on to his backfoot and compelled to negotiate a delivery, which also finished in the slips.

Ajinkya Rahane drove and pulled with assurance. But he was in two minds against a legside delivery which he edged to wicketkeeper B.J. Watling, whose resilience was impressive as he continued keeping even after dislocating his finger.

Rishab Pant played dangerously. Combining his airy-fairy strokes with some exquisite drives. The 23-year-old is undoubtedly talented; but needs to cultivate technique and temperament. Reportedly feeling unwell, he gave way to Wriddhiman Saha with the gloves after tea.

Whether the New Zealand pacers exploited the atmosphere and the pitch better than their Indian counterparts. Or there was less assistance in the mid-afternoon sun when India got their opportunity with the new ball, the latter was palpably not as effective.

Picture of d day 4 me, being humble even after winning d #worldtestchampionshipfinal as a Captain is a hallmark of a gentleman of a cricketer #Williamson 👏 Congratulations @BLACKCAPS on winning and tough luck team India, there is a need for few changes going ahead #WTCFinal2021 pic.twitter.com/dsGCDImg6X — MANOJ TIWARY (@tiwarymanoj) June 23, 2021

New Zealand has a population of five million or 0.36 percent of India’s. The country’s investment in cricket is negligible compared to the outlay in India. A David versus Goliath scenario. Yet, David, because of better utilisation of limited resources, slayed Goliath.

The Indian cricket side, on this special occasion delightfully knitted in traditional sweaters, are fortunate that almost wherever in the world they play, there’s no dearth of their supporters among the spectators.

They mushroomed carrying conch shells and blew them vigorously in the hope of resisting the evil spirits; as the superstitious do at times of earthquakes. But the plaintiff sound of wind instruments failed to impact on the incisiveness of the New Zealand swing merchants.

Every time an Indian boundary uncoiled amid the clatter of wickets or a New Zealand batsman got out, the fans would discover their voices with fresh but forlorn shouts of “INDIA JEETEGA!”.

For the first time in a week, the sun shone brightly out of a cloudless blue sky on Wednesday. The green outfield with patterned squares looked glorious. The elegant architecture of the modern facility resplendent. But the Indian batting disintegrated.

In six successive Test innings against New Zealand, Kohli’s team failed to cross 250; out of which they have four times been dismissed for less than 200. This underlines an inability to tackle movement in the air and off the seam.

Admittedly, the Black Caps enjoyed two advantages. England’s conditions are similar to New Zealand’s and having played two Tests against England in the run-up to the WTC final, their preparations were perfect.

Other than 1986, the first half of an English summer and June falls into this category – has invariably been Indian cricket’s Waterloo. In IANS’s preview of the WTC final, we had flagged whether it had been wise of India to abjure a warm-up engagement before such a priceless fixture.

How could BCCI president Sourav Ganguly, with his extensive background at the highest level of the game, have allowed the Indian team to become lambs for slaughter?

Watching the match, former India spinner Dilip Doshi, who spent 15 years playing county or league cricket in England, said: “For much of the game, the Indians looked like playing a practice match.”



