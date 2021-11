Reading Time: < 1 minute

Superstar Indian player Smriti Mandhana who has been playing for Sydney Thunder in the WBBL|07 sits down for a chat with Indian Link’s Pawan Luthra.

The promising opener talks about her experience playing for Sydney Thunder (WBBL), the state of women’s cricket in India… and her favourite khaana!

Watch the full interview here:

