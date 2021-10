Reading Time: < 1 minute

Indian teen cricketing sensation Shafali Verma spoke to media today about her burgeoning career and her dreams of a Weber WBBL|07 title with the Sydney Sixers.

Verma also talks about quarantine, zoom workouts, playing cricket with boys as a young girl, and her batting inspiration – Sachin Tendulkar.

Watch the full interview here:

