From on-field confidence to off-field experiences, Indian player Richa Ghosh tells us what it’s been like training as part of the Hobart Hurricanes.

This is Ghosh’s WBBL debut and the 18-year-old expressed that she finds Tasmanian weather conditions very favourable.

‘The ball comes right to my bat,’ she says!

