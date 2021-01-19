WATCH: Pujara puts his body on the line at the Gabba

Reading Time: 2 minutes

A battered and bruised Indian cricket team is soldiering on as the final day of the 4th cricket test match goes to a thrilling conclusion.

The frustrated Australian bowlers are trying all the tricks of the trade to dislodge the Indian batsmen. Short-pitch bowling seems to be their favourite weapons of ace pace bowler Pat Cummins as he attempts to dislodge Cheteshwar Pujara. Pujara is facing a barrage of bouncers taking hits on his fingers, elbows, back and head as protects his wicket.

Meanwhile, both he and his stunning partner Shubman Gill (with a heroic 91), have set social media ablaze today.

At the start of the day, India needed 328 runs to win a historic match and even the series against all odds.

After losing the first test in Adelaide by being bowled out for 36 India has come back has not only amazed cricket tragics but has won the admiration of sport lovers globally. With their captain on paternity duties, and six of their frontline players sidelined due to injury the almost second-string Indian cricket team has taken on the might of a full-strength Aussie team on their home soil and given them a run for their money.

Ouch… Pujara needed a checkup after that one from Cummins 😬 📺 Watch Day 5 #AUSvIND on Fox Cricket or Kayo: https://t.co/9BpN7p3sZp 📝Live blog: https://t.co/peBsCNpx63 📱Match Centre: https://t.co/ApeG4HBAF0 pic.twitter.com/jKK1fi8NvW — Fox Cricket (@FoxCricket) January 19, 2021

Understandably, the Twitterverse is buzzing with praise for both the batsmen.

Not fun to see. Pujara’s finger might be in more pieces than balls he’s faced in this series #AusvInd — Daniel Brettig (@danbrettig) January 19, 2021

Australia gave it everything in the session, but they must be saying ” Gill hai ki Maanta Nahi”.

Great start to the day for India, two more of such sessions and we retain the Border Gavaskar Trophy for the 3rd time in succession. #INDvsAUS pic.twitter.com/tqMgw269sC — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) January 19, 2021

