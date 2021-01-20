fbpx
Thursday, January 21, 2021
Home Sports
Sports

WATCH: Day 5 of the Gabba Test in 8 minutes

Indian Link
By Indian Link
0
Source: Twitter

Reading Time: < 1 minute 

Even those only remotely interested in cricket tuned in, and stayed glued to their screens yesterday. Has Test cricket ever been this interesting?

- Advertisement -

From wickets and boundaries to that much-anticipated win, here’s the best of Day 5 of the Gabba Test, courtesy Cricket Australia. (Be sure to catch the closing moments of the game and the warm celebration by the Indian team!)

What were your favourite moments of the game?

READ ALSO: AUSvIND: Battered India pull off greatest Test series win of all time

- Advertisement -
Previous articleReliving the Gabba Test
Next articleAfter dramatic entry into Test cricket, Sundar steals the show
Indian Link
Indian Link

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Podcasts

Ep8: Indian links in Indigenous Australian poet Ali Cobby Eckermann’s life

Bageshri Savyasachi - 0
To celebrate NAIDOC week 2020 (between 8-15 November) I spoke to Yakunytjatjara poet Ali Cobby Eckermann about her time in India where she taught...

Ep 7: In the case of Sushant Singh Rajput

Bageshri Savyasachi - 0
  The torrid and high-octane Sushant Singh Rajput case has been fodder for Indian people and press for the last few months. The actor’s tragic...

Ep 6: The Indian LGBTQ+ community in 2020

Bageshri Savyasachi - 0
  It’s been two years since the world’s largest democracy repealed the draconian Section 377 which used to allow discrimination against homosexual people. Only this...

Latest News

tim paine sledging r ashwin

Masculinity under pressure

Mohan Dhall - 0
  When men are under pressure, their construct of masculinity is both tested and will be evident. Recent examples of this have been seen in the...
Natarajan

Natarajan: From the dusty fields in Salem to Gabba high

Indian Link - 0
  Pace bowler T Natarajan had all odds stacked against him growing up. His family, led by a father who toiled for daily wages and...
kamala harris

Kamala Harris breaks glass ceiling after three women failed

Indian Link - 0
  Three women tried unsuccessfully to break the glass ceiling to reach the top positions of the US, one as president and two as vice...
Inauguration Day

Trump who? Joe Biden and Kamala Harris Inauguration Day highlights

Indian Link - 0
  In the span of about 120 minutes, between the hours of 10.30 a.m. and 12.30 p.m. on Wednesday, the rituals of Joe Biden and...

Memes to celebrate India’s Test series win

Indian Link - 0
  You've watched the legendary match, now peep these hilarious memes. From Pant to Pujara, SCG to the Gabba, and England to Australia, netizens went...


Helping the Indian community assimilate into the Australian way of life, is an important part of living in this great country. At the same time, Indian Link is aimed at helping Australians understand the Indian culture and beliefs – but always with the focus of embracing the best of Indian and Australian ethos.

© Copyright - Indian Link 1994 - 2020