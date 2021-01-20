WATCH: Day 5 of the Gabba Test in 8 minutes

Reading Time: < 1 minute
Even those only remotely interested in cricket tuned in, and stayed glued to their screens yesterday. Has Test cricket ever been this interesting?
From wickets and boundaries to that much-anticipated win, here’s the best of Day 5 of the Gabba Test, courtesy Cricket Australia. (Be sure to catch the closing moments of the game and the warm celebration by the Indian team!)
What were your favourite moments of the game?
