Indians cricket fans around the world couldn’t contain their excitement when Rishabh Pant’s final boundary cemented India’s historic win at the Gabba. No doubt Indian cricket great Ravi Shastri, now the Head Coach of Team India, was beaming with pride too.
Check out his post-match speech to the men in blue after the victory, courtesy BCCI. Our favourite shout-out? “You will be known as the ultimate warrior!” he tells Cheteshwar Pujara with a grin.
WATCH – Exclusive: Head Coach @RaviShastriOfc delivers a dressing room speech at Gabba.
A special series win in Australia calls for a special speech from the Head Coach. Do not miss!
Full 📽️📽️https://t.co/kSk2mbp309 #TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/Ga5AaMvkim
— BCCI (@BCCI) January 19, 2021
WATCH ALSO: Day 5 of the Gabba Test in 8 minutes