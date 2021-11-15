fbpx
Sports

‘Take a bow’: Twitter reacts to Australia’s T20 World Cup win

By Indian Link
In the early hours of Monday, the Australian team lifted the T20 World Cup trophy for the first time, in an eight-wicket victory over New Zealand in Dubai.

For those who choose to forgo their sleep in favour of watching the match, it was certainly an entertaining one. Mitchell Marsh and David Warner, whose performances have been wanting for much of the tournament, stepped up to the plate to deliver their team to the finish line.

Understandably, cricket fans couldn’t contain their excitement.

There was plenty of chatter about Mitch Marsh’s tremendous 77 not out that led his team to victory.

And Kiwi captain Kane Williamson’s superb knock of 85 runs off 48 balls certainly didn’t go unnoticed.

Coach Justin Langer, who’s copped his fair share of criticism in the last year, seemingly won over even the sternest of fans.

And Indian cricket fans couldn’t miss out on a few (harmless?) zingers.

Interestingly, Australia now holds both T20 world titles after the women’s team won the tournament back in March 2020.

Some Twitter users have already started making predictions.

What did you think about the T20 World Cup final? Let us know in the comments below! 

WATCH: Smriti Mandhana on her WBBL experience

Indian Link

