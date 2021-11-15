‘Take a bow’: Twitter reacts to Australia’s T20 World Cup win

Reading Time: 2 minutes

In the early hours of Monday, the Australian team lifted the T20 World Cup trophy for the first time, in an eight-wicket victory over New Zealand in Dubai.

For those who choose to forgo their sleep in favour of watching the match, it was certainly an entertaining one. Mitchell Marsh and David Warner, whose performances have been wanting for much of the tournament, stepped up to the plate to deliver their team to the finish line.

Understandably, cricket fans couldn’t contain their excitement.

Remember people it is not how you start but how you finish & #Aus showed once again what it takes to win 🏆 #T20WorldCupFinal — Alex Tudor (@alextudorcoach) November 14, 2021

So glad that I stayed up late to watch this!!! pic.twitter.com/1QMAtX5pft — Lisa Sthalekar (@sthalekar93) November 14, 2021

Fairplay to the Aussies. Can never write them off — Sabeeha Majid 🏏 (@SabeehaMajid) November 14, 2021

There was plenty of chatter about Mitch Marsh’s tremendous 77 not out that led his team to victory.

Chuffed for Mitchell Marsh. Remember this from the 2019 Ashes when @beastieboy07 asked him about how he’s viewed back in Australia: “Yeah, most of Australia hate me.” Probably not anymore, Mitch #T20WorldCup pic.twitter.com/REJJlI7PUL — Vithushan Ehantharajah (@Vitu_E) November 14, 2021

And Kiwi captain Kane Williamson’s superb knock of 85 runs off 48 balls certainly didn’t go unnoticed.

#NZvAUS #T20WCFinal.

All hail – #KaneWilliamson NZ in first NZ in last

10 overs 10 overs pic.twitter.com/qQ5Dhz7MzP — Indian Memes And Tweets (@DesiMemesTweets) November 14, 2021

Take a Bow, man!!

A captain’s knock right when it was needed. Again showed that he is a big match player !! Will be remember for years!! #NZvAUS pic.twitter.com/YHsKndiV2z — Shivani Shukla (@iShivani_Shukla) November 14, 2021

Coach Justin Langer, who’s copped his fair share of criticism in the last year, seemingly won over even the sternest of fans.

Massive congratulations…super achievement…and Justin Langer,well let’s just say those who doubted him hold ur hands up and congratulate him…he deserves it as much as anyone.xmb https://t.co/Zl5E29G1MU — Mark Bosnich (@TheRealBozza) November 15, 2021

Justin Langer now one of the most decorated T20 coaches in history: 3xBBL champion and now World Cup winner. — Daniel Cherny 📰 (@DanielCherny) November 14, 2021

And Indian cricket fans couldn’t miss out on a few (harmless?) zingers.

This year Dubai has been about ‘wear a yellow and win a trophy’ . — Snap⁷ (@ObsessionSnap) November 14, 2021

Interestingly, Australia now holds both T20 world titles after the women’s team won the tournament back in March 2020.

Some Twitter users have already started making predictions.

I sense this win will inspire Australia’s rise to eminence in cricket once again. Across formats — Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) November 14, 2021

What did you think about the T20 World Cup final? Let us know in the comments below!