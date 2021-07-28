Tokyo Olympics: Indian women’s hockey team lose to Great Britain

Reading Time: 2 minutes

The Indian women’s hockey team suffered a third successive defeating the ongoing Tokyo Olympics as Great Britain won the tournament 4-1 at the Oi Hockey Stadium, South Pitch on Wednesday.

Great Britain got off the blocks very quickly as Hannah Martin opened the scoring from the team’s first circle entry of the match inside just 75 seconds. The Indian team got better as the first quarter progressed to create few chances here and there but the English team’s defence assured that they went ahead without conceding a goal into the next 15 minutes.

Great performance from our women’s hockey team as they continue their bid for Olympic gold. They ease through their preliminary match against 🇮🇳 at the Oi Hockey Stadium.#TeamGB pic.twitter.com/j7cW7KstVr — Team GB (@TeamGB) July 28, 2021

In the second quarter, Hannah Martin again prevailed for GB as she scored her second goal of the match. Indian goalkeeper Savita Punia saved the first shot but Martin took the second chance she got as the ball crept between Punia’s feet.

India responded in quite a fashion after Sharmila Devi came up with a posher’s finish from a PC. This was Sjoerd Marijne’s team first goal in the Tokyo 2020 Olympics as the Indian No. 7 waited at the goal-mouth to guide the ball in following the flick by Gurjit Kaur.

The second half gave Indians no respite despite winning multiple PCs as Great Britain extended their lead by scoring on the rebound. The fourth quarter had the same story in store for the women in blue as the defending Olympics Champions hit the final nail by scoring their fourth goal of the match.

This is India’s third successive defeat after losing to Germany in their second match (0-2) on Monday. The Netherlands had thrashed India in their opening game on Sunday.

India will now face Ireland on July 30, and South Africa on July 31, before the knockout stage, which begins on August 2.

ANI

