fbpx
Monday, October 25, 2021
Sports

India V Pak T20 World Cup: India’s meek surrender is cause for concern

Babar Azam-led side Pak subdue Virat Kohli's brigade as they break long-running jinx of a string of losses. CHETAN SHARMA reports

By Indian Link
0
pakistan cricket
Photo: IANS

Reading Time: 2 minutes 

Watching the India V Pak match in the T20 World Cup end like it did, was hard to comprehend. Never having lost a World Cup game to Pakistan, the Men in Blue were firm favourites in Sunday’s match. But their rivals had other plans on the night, as the Babar Azam-led side ‘hammered’ Virat Kohli’s brigade enroute to breaking that long-running jinx.

This was also the first time in the history of World Cup matches that Pakistan thrashed Indian by ten wickets. Such a lopsided affair! And the credit goes to Mohammad Rizwan (79* off 55) and Babar Azam’s (68* off 52) wonderful display of cricket. The opening duo made a mediocre Pakistan look far superior to their arch-rivals.

- Advertisement -

When Pakistan called India to bat first, there were deliveries by Shaheen Afridi and Hasan Ali which left every cricket fanatic amazed. Just wow! They were quick, and moreover, wicket-to-wicket. The green brigade was pumped up from the word go, whereas the Men in Blue were pure disappointment, clueless to add on.

The Indian batters failed to read the sheer variety coming to them from the other end. No doubt balls on which KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma got out were unplayable. But that is what international cricket is all about. Not to forget, the duo had already played here in the recently concluded IPL 2021. So they knew the nature of the wicket better than Pakistan.

Virat Kohli also struggled in the initial time but he picked up the pace and stood tall while the entire Indian batting order collapsed. There were some fireworks by Rishabh Pant. However, the rest – Surya Kumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadega and an unfit Hardik Pandya – were all flops.


Talking about the Indian bowlers, they were way too predictable – no line-length, no speed, no energy. The pacers even started slower deliveries with the new ball early on, or on a regular basis that even the commentators were left looking at each other. “You’re a pacer, why not bowling it? Why are you bowling slower again and again, so predictable,” said one commentator.

This eventually gave the Pakistani openers opportunities to open their wings and punish them hard.

Another question that now erupts is, why is an unfit Pandya even in the team? Reportedly he went for a scan of his shoulder after the match. So, don’t be surprised if Pandya is rested and Shardul Thakur comes in against New Zealand. Let’s hope for the best.

Winning or losing is part of the game, but the meek surrender by the Indian team is cause for concern here. And India will need to work on it before going into the next game. There is no excuse for such poor performance. Not even losing a toss.

READ ALSO: India bites the dust in WTC final

- Advertisement -
Previous articleBeing a ‘Chutney Mary’ and an unlikely romance with India (Book Review)
Next articleWoolworths helps customers celebrate Diwali with expanded Indian product range
Indian Link

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Podcasts

Ep 9: What do young Indians want from love?

Bageshri Savyasachi - 0
  Growing up in Indian culture, most of us know that love has never been as popular as marriage. Even in the movies, the main...

Ep 8: Indian links in Indigenous Australian poet Ali Cobby Eckermann’s...

Bageshri Savyasachi - 0
  To celebrate NAIDOC week 2020 (between 8-15 November) I spoke to Yakunytjatjara poet Ali Cobby Eckermann about her time in India where she taught...

Ep 7: In the case of Sushant Singh Rajput

Bageshri Savyasachi - 0
  The torrid and high-octane Sushant Singh Rajput case has been fodder for Indian people and press for the last few months. The actor’s tragic death...
- Advertisement -

Latest News

school kids

Celebrating the social importance of schools

Mohan Dhall - 0
  With the reopening of schools, it has become very evident that the social utility of schools is understated. As students are returning to schools,...
shah rukh khan and kajol in ddlj

DDLJ to be adapted into Broadway musical

Indian Link - 0
  Filmmaker Aditya Chopra's Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, commonly abbreviated as DDLJ, is a story that continues to inspire generations and has set a benchmark...

Woolworths helps customers celebrate Diwali with expanded Indian product range

Indian Link - 0
  Like all of Australia, Woolworths has gained an understanding of the special place that Diwali holds in the hearts of the Indian people. The...
pakistan cricket

India V Pak T20 World Cup: India’s meek surrender is cause...

Indian Link - 0
  Watching the India V Pak match in the T20 World Cup end like it did, was hard to comprehend. Never having lost a World...

Being a ‘Chutney Mary’ and an unlikely romance with India (Book...

Rashida Tayabali - 0
  For Melbourne-based social and political researcher Valerie Britton-Wilson, India has long held inexplicable allure. In her latest book A Touch of India she details...


Helping the Indian community assimilate into the Australian way of life, is an important part of living in this great country. At the same time, Indian Link is aimed at helping Australians understand the Indian culture and beliefs – but always with the focus of embracing the best of Indian and Australian ethos.

© Copyright - Indian Link 1994 - 2020