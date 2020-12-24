Suyash Mehta becomes the NBA’s 1st full-time Indian-origin referee

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The National Basketball Association (NBA) League of the US has got its first-ever full time Indian-origin referee in Suyash Mehta.

- Advertisement -

In an official announcement made by the league, Mehta was one of three referees to be promoted to full-time NBA staff officials alongside Simone Jelks and Andy Nagy.

Mehta, who hails from Baltimore, Maryland, has been included on the roster for the 2020-21 season which started on Tuesday.

The Indian-origin referee has already officiated five seasons in the NBA G League. During the 2019 20 NBA season, he refereed 13 regular-season NBA games as a “non-staff official”.

Mehta — whose parents are from India and moved to the US in the 1980s — also has coaching experience at various collegiate levels including the Atlantic 10, Big South, Colonial Athletic Association, Conference USA, NCAA Division III and junior college officiating experience.

NBA G League referees Simone Jelks, Suyash Mehta and Andy Nagy have been promoted to full-time @NBA staff officials, it was announced today by Monty McCutchen, NBA Senior Vice President, Head of Referee Development and Training. pic.twitter.com/yaosBWGnki — NBA Official (@NBAOfficial) December 23, 2020

“We are pleased to welcome Simone (Jelks), Suyash and Andy (Nagy) to our full-time staff,” said Monty McCutchen, NBA Senior Vice President, Head of Referee Development and Training in a statement.

“They have demonstrated through the growth and the quality of their performance, they warrant working NBA games on a regular basis,” McCutchen added.

Jelks joins Lauren Holtkamp-Sterling, Ashley Moyer-Gleich, Natalie Sago and Jenna Schroeder as full-time female officials for the 2020-21 season.

IANS

READ ALSO: Indian racing star Daruvala earns Maiden F2 Podium