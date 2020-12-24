fbpx
Friday, December 25, 2020
Home Sports
Sports

Suyash Mehta becomes the NBA’s 1st full-time Indian-origin referee

Indian Link
By Indian Link
0
Suyash Mehta. Source: IANS

Reading Time: < 1 minute 

The National Basketball Association (NBA) League of the US has got its first-ever full time Indian-origin referee in Suyash Mehta.

- Advertisement -

In an official announcement made by the league, Mehta was one of three referees to be promoted to full-time NBA staff officials alongside Simone Jelks and Andy Nagy.

Mehta, who hails from Baltimore, Maryland, has been included on the roster for the 2020-21 season which started on Tuesday.

The Indian-origin referee has already officiated five seasons in the NBA G League. During the 2019 20 NBA season, he refereed 13 regular-season NBA games as a “non-staff official”.

Mehta — whose parents are from India and moved to the US in the 1980s — also has coaching experience at various collegiate levels including the Atlantic 10, Big South, Colonial Athletic Association, Conference USA, NCAA Division III and junior college officiating experience.

“We are pleased to welcome Simone (Jelks), Suyash and Andy (Nagy) to our full-time staff,” said Monty McCutchen, NBA Senior Vice President, Head of Referee Development and Training in a statement.

“They have demonstrated through the growth and the quality of their performance, they warrant working NBA games on a regular basis,” McCutchen added.

Jelks joins Lauren Holtkamp-Sterling, Ashley Moyer-Gleich, Natalie Sago and Jenna Schroeder as full-time female officials for the 2020-21 season.

IANS

READ ALSO: Indian racing star Daruvala earns Maiden F2 Podium

- Advertisement -
Previous articleManjits dragged into controversy over false ‘meet and greet’ with Indian cricket team
Indian Link
Indian Link

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Podcasts

Ep8: Indian links in Indigenous Australian poet Ali Cobby Eckermann’s life

Bageshri Savyasachi - 0
To celebrate NAIDOC week 2020 (between 8-15 November) I spoke to Yakunytjatjara poet Ali Cobby Eckermann about her time in India where she taught...

Ep 7: In the case of Sushant Singh Rajput

Bageshri Savyasachi - 0
  The torrid and high-octane Sushant Singh Rajput case has been fodder for Indian people and press for the last few months. The actor’s tragic...

Ep 6: The Indian LGBTQ+ community in 2020

Bageshri Savyasachi - 0
  It’s been two years since the world’s largest democracy repealed the draconian Section 377 which used to allow discrimination against homosexual people. Only this...

Latest News

Suyash Mehta becomes the NBA’s 1st full-time Indian-origin referee

Indian Link - 0
  The National Basketball Association (NBA) League of the US has got its first-ever full time Indian-origin referee in Suyash Mehta. In an official announcement made...
manjits at the wharf logo

Manjits dragged into controversy over false ‘meet and greet’ with Indian...

Indian Link - 0
  After tickets to a controversial ‘meet and greet’ with the Indian cricket team at Manjit’s Wharf began circulating on social media, the popular restaurant...
Gautam Raghavan and Vinay Reddy

Gautam Raghavan, Vinay Reddy join Biden’s team

Indian Link - 0
  US president elect Joe Biden has appointed two more Indian Americans to his team: Gautam Raghavan is coming in as Deputy Director in the...
give back charity

(COVID-Safe) kindness: 8 ideas to do good before 2020 ends

Rhea Nath - 0
  New Years is right around the corner and it’s no surprise that many are eagerly awaiting the end of this COVID-filled year. Before that...

A Chetan Chauhan bat for charity… signed by the visiting Indian...

Rajni Anand Luthra - 0
  Indian cricket great Chetan Chauhan may never have played in Africa, but a small part of his legacy will soon make its way there. His...


Helping the Indian community assimilate into the Australian way of life, is an important part of living in this great country. At the same time, Indian Link is aimed at helping Australians understand the Indian culture and beliefs – but always with the focus of embracing the best of Indian and Australian ethos.

© Copyright - Indian Link 1994 - 2020