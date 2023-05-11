Suryakumar Yadav sizzles as Mumbai Indians triumph

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Mumbai Indians (MI) are slowly climbing ladders from near bottom to number three position in Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023. Their match against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will be remembered for a six-rich innings by Mumbai Indian’s Suryakumar Yadav.

It was spectacular as he belted 83 runs off only 35 balls at an amazing strike rate of 237.14. It entertained a huge home crowd at Wankhede Stadium, in Mumbai on May 9 as he skied 6 sixes.

Sent into bat, RCB batted aggressively to total 6 for 199 in 20 overs. Their skipper and opener Faf du Plessis hit 65 runs including 5 fours and 3 sixes. He added 120 runs for the third wicket with Australia’s aggressive run machine Glenn Maxwell (68 runs with 8 fours and 4 sixes). Left-arm fast medium bowler Jason Behrendorff took 3 for 36.

Set a challenging task of scoring 200 to win, MI started shakily as their skipper opener Rohit Sharma fell cheaply. Again! But opener Ishan Kishan smashed 40 off his 42 runs in boundaries (4 fours and 4 sixes). But more sensation was still to come as Player of the Match Suryakumar Yadav bombarded 83 runs enriched with 7 fours and 6 sixes. He added 140 runs for the third wicket with Nehal Wadhera (52 not out including 4 fours and 3 sixes).

Wadhera hit a six and MI won by 6 wickets with 21 balls remaining. This is the fastest 200 winning target reached in IPL.

I will treasure Suryakumar’s tall hitting for a long time, However, the poor batting form of their skipper Rohit Sharma is a big worry for MI if they aspire to win this year.

Currently, Gujarat Titans led by all rounder Hardik Pandya are on top of the table with M S Dhoni’s Chennai Super Kings at number two and Rohit Sharma’s Mumbai Indians at number three.

The plot is thickening. So stay awake till 3 every morning, Sydney and Melbourne cricket lovers.

