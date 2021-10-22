fbpx
Friday, October 22, 2021
Sports

WATCH: Smriti Mandhana on joining the Sydney Thunder (WBBL)

By Indian Link
0
smriti mandhana

Reading Time: < 1 minute 

Indian star opener Smriti Mandhana, the first Indian female cricketer to score a century in both ODIs and Tests in Australia, is an exciting new addition to the Women’s Big Bash League (WBBL).

Ahead of the much-awaited derby against the Sydney Sixers tomorrow, the Sydney Thunder player spoke to the media on her WBBL experience so far, and what to expect from matches ahead.

- Advertisement -

Watch the full video with Smriti Mandhana here:

WATCH: Shafali Verma on joining the Sydney Sixers (WBBL)

- Advertisement -
Previous articleTravelling to India after 1 Nov: All your questions answered
Next articleThe best of Perth
Indian Link

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Podcasts

Ep 9: What do young Indians want from love?

Bageshri Savyasachi - 0
  Growing up in Indian culture, most of us know that love has never been as popular as marriage. Even in the movies, the main...

Ep 8: Indian links in Indigenous Australian poet Ali Cobby Eckermann’s...

Bageshri Savyasachi - 0
  To celebrate NAIDOC week 2020 (between 8-15 November) I spoke to Yakunytjatjara poet Ali Cobby Eckermann about her time in India where she taught...

Ep 7: In the case of Sushant Singh Rajput

Bageshri Savyasachi - 0
  The torrid and high-octane Sushant Singh Rajput case has been fodder for Indian people and press for the last few months. The actor’s tragic death...
- Advertisement -

Latest News

Being a ‘Chutney Mary’ and an unlikely romance with India (Book...

Rashida Tayabali - 0
  For Melbourne-based social and political researcher Valerie Britton-Wilson, India has long held inexplicable allure. In her latest book A Touch of India she details...

The best of Perth

Petra ONeill - 0
  Residents of Perth will proudly tell you that their city is the most isolated in the world. The journey from Sydney on the Indian...
smriti mandhana

WATCH: Smriti Mandhana on joining the Sydney Thunder (WBBL)

Indian Link - 0
  Indian star opener Smriti Mandhana, the first Indian female cricketer to score a century in both ODIs and Tests in Australia, is an exciting...
Families ready to reunite with their loved ones overseas. Source Pixabay

Travelling to India after 1 Nov: All your questions answered

Indian Link - 0
  Indian Link CEO Pawan Luthra discusses the Australian government's decision to reopen borders on Nov 1 with travel professional Ashwini Sonthalia. Who can go? Who...
Families ready to reunite with their loved ones overseas. Source: Pixabay

Travel exemption applications now open for parents of Australians

Indian Link - 0
  As Qantas announced the new flights to India, Federal Minister for Home Affairs Karen Andrews announced that from today, parents of Australian citizens and...


Helping the Indian community assimilate into the Australian way of life, is an important part of living in this great country. At the same time, Indian Link is aimed at helping Australians understand the Indian culture and beliefs – but always with the focus of embracing the best of Indian and Australian ethos.

© Copyright - Indian Link 1994 - 2020