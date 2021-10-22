WATCH: Smriti Mandhana on joining the Sydney Thunder (WBBL)

Reading Time: < 1 minute
Indian star opener Smriti Mandhana, the first Indian female cricketer to score a century in both ODIs and Tests in Australia, is an exciting new addition to the Women’s Big Bash League (WBBL).
Ahead of the much-awaited derby against the Sydney Sixers tomorrow, the Sydney Thunder player spoke to the media on her WBBL experience so far, and what to expect from matches ahead.
Watch the full video with Smriti Mandhana here:
