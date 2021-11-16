fbpx
Sports

7 host cities confirmed for Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia

By Indian Link
sydney cricket ground
Source: @SCG/Twitter
Reading Time: 2 minutes

 

The Australian men’s cricket team will defend their T20 World Cup championship title on home soil next year, with seven host cities – Adelaide, Brisbane, Geelong, Hobart, Melbourne, Perth, and Sydney –  confirmed for the event next year.

A total of 45 matches will be played across the cities from 6 October – 13 November 2022.

As with the women’s T20 final, the MCG will host the men’s T20 World Cup final on 13 November, with the semi-finals slated for 9 November at the SCG and 10 November at Adelaide Oval.

Australia, runners up New Zealand, and the next highest ranked teams (India, England, Pakistan, Afghanistan, South Africa, and Bangladesh) have gained direct entry into the Super 12 stage of the T20 World Cup.

Sri Lanka, Scotland, Namibia, and the West Indies will start in the First Round. The four remaining spots will be filled via ongoing qualification pathway.

australia t20 host cities
Source: T20WorldCup.com

ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Local Organising Committee CEO Michelle Enright said the competition would begin exactly 11 months from today.

“World Cups are all about bringing people together with the common thread of a love for cricket and we can’t wait to welcome fans of all ages and backgrounds to world-class venues like the SCG to support their teams,” she stated.

“The ICC Women’s T20 World Cup in 2020 produced some incredible moments and created memories that will live with Australian cricket fans forever. Now it’s time for the men’s event to take centre stage and claim its own place in history.” 

Full fixtures for the T20 World Cup 2022 will be released early next year in January.

READ ALSO: ‘Take a bow’: Twitter reacts to Australia’s T20 World Cup win

Indian Link

