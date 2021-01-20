fbpx
Thursday, January 21, 2021
Home Sports
Sports

Reliving the Gabba Test

Cricket aficionado SANJIV DUBEY on ‘Good Morning Australia‘ with EKTA SHARMA.

Indian Link
By Indian Link
0

Reading Time: < 1 minute 

Chasing down a total of 328 at The Gabba, Australia’s fortress for the last 33 years, the Indian team defied all odds to win the match and retain the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

- Advertisement -

Everyone had seemingly written them off after the disastrous Adelaide Test, but according to cricket aficionado, Sydney-based Sanjiv Dubey, the team came back with a new fire and something to prove.

Perhaps most poignantly, he points out that despite the talented Indian captain’s absence, the squad bought a new strength within them to march on.

“Our bench strength is amazing,” Sanjiv tells Indian Link Radio’s RJ Ekta with a smile. “Not to discount Kohli’s important role and his talent, but India can play well without him if they have to.”

Check out his full interview here:

 

LISTEN ALSO: A poetic tribute to Team India

- Advertisement -
Previous articleA poetic tribute to Team India
Next articleWATCH: Day 5 of the Gabba Test in 8 minutes
Indian Link
Indian Link

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Podcasts

Ep8: Indian links in Indigenous Australian poet Ali Cobby Eckermann’s life

Bageshri Savyasachi - 0
To celebrate NAIDOC week 2020 (between 8-15 November) I spoke to Yakunytjatjara poet Ali Cobby Eckermann about her time in India where she taught...

Ep 7: In the case of Sushant Singh Rajput

Bageshri Savyasachi - 0
  The torrid and high-octane Sushant Singh Rajput case has been fodder for Indian people and press for the last few months. The actor’s tragic...

Ep 6: The Indian LGBTQ+ community in 2020

Bageshri Savyasachi - 0
  It’s been two years since the world’s largest democracy repealed the draconian Section 377 which used to allow discrimination against homosexual people. Only this...

Latest News

tim paine sledging r ashwin

Masculinity under pressure

Mohan Dhall - 0
  When men are under pressure, their construct of masculinity is both tested and will be evident. Recent examples of this have been seen in the...
Natarajan

Natarajan: From the dusty fields in Salem to Gabba high

Indian Link - 0
  Pace bowler T Natarajan had all odds stacked against him growing up. His family, led by a father who toiled for daily wages and...
kamala harris

Kamala Harris breaks glass ceiling after three women failed

Indian Link - 0
  Three women tried unsuccessfully to break the glass ceiling to reach the top positions of the US, one as president and two as vice...
Inauguration Day

Trump who? Joe Biden and Kamala Harris Inauguration Day highlights

Indian Link - 0
  In the span of about 120 minutes, between the hours of 10.30 a.m. and 12.30 p.m. on Wednesday, the rituals of Joe Biden and...

Memes to celebrate India’s Test series win

Indian Link - 0
  You've watched the legendary match, now peep these hilarious memes. From Pant to Pujara, SCG to the Gabba, and England to Australia, netizens went...


Helping the Indian community assimilate into the Australian way of life, is an important part of living in this great country. At the same time, Indian Link is aimed at helping Australians understand the Indian culture and beliefs – but always with the focus of embracing the best of Indian and Australian ethos.

© Copyright - Indian Link 1994 - 2020