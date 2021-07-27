fbpx
Tuesday, July 27, 2021
HomeSports
Sports

Rajeev Balakrishnan, former Indian Olympian, now an Aussie athletics coach

By Rhea L Nath
0
Rajeev Balakrishnan
Rajeev Balakrishnan

Reading Time: 3 minutes 

Like most Australians last week, former Indian Olympian Rajeev Balakrishnan was pleased to hear that Brisbane was the official pick to host the 2032 Olympics.

“It’s just a different atmosphere when the Olympic Games are on. This is really going to put the city on the map,” he told Indian Link with a smile.

Considered one of India’s fastest sprinters in the 90’s, Balakrishnan has been a proud Brisbanite for over two decades. He now trains athletics hopefuls at the University of Queensland.

His participation in the 2000 Sydney Olympics, in India’s 4×100 relay team, is still fresh in his mind.

“It felt great to represent the country at that stage,” he recalled. “It’s a great personal accomplishment for me. For most of us, just getting to qualify and compete at the Olympics level is an achievement.”

READ ALSO: Reminiscing on the 2000 Sydney Olympics, twenty years later

rajeev balakrishnan 1994
Source: supplied

Of course as a track-and-field athlete, one of his stand-out memories from 2000 is being in the stadium when Cathy Freeman won the 400 metres finals, cheered on by a 100,000 strong crowd.

It left an unforgettable mark at the Games, Rajeev reminisced.

“It was amazing. The whole stadium was silent as we watched on. I had met her previously at international athletics meets before the Olympics, and it was amazing to be a part of that moment when she won.”

His own athletics journey began in the eighth grade when he signed up for a school competition back in Nagpur, India. By the time he was 18, his talents were rewarded with a sports scholarship to the University of Iowa. He competed in collegiate athletics for four years, even coming close to breaking the late Milkha Singh’s national record at the time with a personal best of 21.44 seconds in the 200 metres at Long Beach, California.

That same year, he was selected to join India’s 4×100 relay team at the 2000 Sydney Olympics.

As for this year’s Olympics, Balakrishnan awaits the track and field events that begin on 30 July.

As an athletics coach, where he trains in the 100 metres, 200 metres, 400 metres, and hurdles, he’s keeping an eye on the UQ hopefuls representing the country. This year marks one of Australia’s largest Olympics Athletics teams ever with 63 in the squad.

“Ash Moloney is a really promising decathlete to look out for. Australia also has some really great chances in the javelin throw and high jump,” he offered.

rajeev balakrishnan coaching
Balakrishnan coaching a young student. Source: supplied

In the Indian squad, Balakrishnan notes javelin star Neeraj Chopra, who won gold at the Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games and set the world junior record of 86.48 metres.

The 50-year-old is candid in explaining what it takes to be an Olympian.

“After a certain age, every athlete is dedicated and works hard. The important element is finding your ‘event’, finding what suits your ability and physicality, and working at it,” he shared. “Admittedly, there’s a lot of luck involved as well, to meet the right people at the right time like coaches and mentors.”

Since the beginning of the pandemic, there has been much discussion around the need to hold the Olympic Games in these times. What does he think about the games being held?

“Athletes train for years for this moment which only comes once every four years. They spent their whole life working towards this. For audiences, it’s a great way to see different cultures and sports on one platform.”

“The Olympic Games are an opportunity to appreciate and celebrate what people can achieve,” he stated.

WATCH: The official cheer song for Team India at Tokyo Olympics

Link up with us!

Indian Link News website: Save our website as a bookmark

Indian Link E-NewsletterSubscribe to our weekly e-newsletter

Indian Link Newspaper: Click here to read our e-paper

Indian Link app: Download our app from Apple’s App Store or Google Play and subscribe to the alerts

Facebookfacebook.com/IndianLinkAustralia

Twitter: @indian_link

Instagram: @indianlink

LinkedIn: linkedin.com/IndianLinkMediaGroup

- Advertisement -
Previous articleLet’s talk about sex: Sexual health literacy survey by UoW
Next articleMirabai Chanu: Accidental lifter to Olympic medallist at Tokyo 2021
Rhea L Nath
Rhea L Nath is a writer, editor, and content creator based in Sydney. In 2020, she was nominated for Young Journalist of the Year (Premier's Multicultural Media Awards)

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Podcasts

Ep 9: What do young Indians want from love?

Bageshri Savyasachi - 0
  Growing up in Indian culture, most of us know that love has never been as popular as marriage. Even in the movies, the main...

Ep 8: Indian links in Indigenous Australian poet Ali Cobby Eckermann’s...

Bageshri Savyasachi - 0
  To celebrate NAIDOC week 2020 (between 8-15 November) I spoke to Yakunytjatjara poet Ali Cobby Eckermann about her time in India where she taught...

Ep 7: In the case of Sushant Singh Rajput

Bageshri Savyasachi - 0
  The torrid and high-octane Sushant Singh Rajput case has been fodder for Indian people and press for the last few months. The actor’s tragic death...
- Advertisement -

Latest News

WATCH: Monkey helping in the kitchen

Indian Link - 0
  In a new viral video, a little monkey is seen assisting a woman with kitchen chores by prepping the veggies. It appears the she...
Indian Hockey Team beat Spain at Tokyo 2020.

India outplay Spain 3-0 in men’s hockey – Tokyo Olympics

Indian Link - 0
  India recovered from their disastrous outing against world No. 1 Australia to defeat Spain (3-0) in a Group A league match at the Tokyo...

Mirabai Chanu: Accidental lifter to Olympic medallist at Tokyo 2021

Indian Link - 0
  When weightlifter Mirabai Chanu arrived for competition at the Tokyo Olympics only days ago, she sported Olympic-design ear rings. When she flew back home to...
Rajeev Balakrishnan

Rajeev Balakrishnan, former Indian Olympian, now an Aussie athletics coach

Rhea L Nath - 0
  Like most Australians last week, former Indian Olympian Rajeev Balakrishnan was pleased to hear that Brisbane was the official pick to host the 2032...
sexual health literacy

Let’s talk about sex: Sexual health literacy survey by UoW

Bageshri Savyasachi - 0
  Lecturer in Sexology at the University of Sydney, Dr Vijay Ramanathan is actively working to improve sexual health literacy within the Indian community and...


Helping the Indian community assimilate into the Australian way of life, is an important part of living in this great country. At the same time, Indian Link is aimed at helping Australians understand the Indian culture and beliefs – but always with the focus of embracing the best of Indian and Australian ethos.

© Copyright - Indian Link 1994 - 2020