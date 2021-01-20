Our favourite fan posters from AusVInd matches 2020-21

Reading Time: < 1 minute
We are so grateful that COVID didn’t manage to completely remove fan presence from stadium grounds during this epic Indian tour of Australia. As the cheers of the Indian team’s hard-earned victory echo through the Gabba this year, we made a compilation of the best banners and posters spotted at the matches to keep the spirit going!
Do you have one that you would like to share with us?
AusVInd 2020-21 photos by Ravinder Singh Jabbal, Adnan Kabir, and Joe Kennedy.
READ ALSO: Candid convos caught by stump mics