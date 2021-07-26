fbpx
Monday, July 26, 2021
HomeSports
Sports

Olympics tennis: Sania-Ankita knocked out in the first round

By Indian Link
0
Sania Mirza
Sania Mirza. Source: IANS

Reading Time: 2 minutes 

The Indian pair of Sania Mirza and Ankita Raina have been knocked out in the first round of the women’s doubles event at the Tokyo Olympics.

Sania and Ankita lost to the Kichenok twins of Ukraine — Lyudmyla and Nadiia — 0-6, 7-6(0) 10-8 — at the Ariake Tennis Park on Sunday, bringing an early end to their campaign. Sania and Ankita were in firm control of the match midway but allowed the Ukrainians to make a comeback and, eventually, run away with the match.

The Indian pair had won the first set 6-0 in 21 minutes, giving no room to the sisters for breaking in. Sania and Ankita were leading 5-3 in the second set before a twist in the script arrived. The Ukrainians roared back by breaking Sania, who was serving and took the set to a tie-break, which they impressively won 7-0, forcing a decider in the third set.

READ ALSO: Samir Banerjee wins Wimbledon boys’ singles final

ankita raina wikicommons
Ankita Raina. Source: Wikimedia Commons

In the super tie-breaker, Sania and Ankita seemed to be sensationally faltering as they found themselves 0-8 down. But the Indian duo fought back to level the scores at 8-8.

The Kichenok twins prevented Sania and Ankita from running away with the match. The sisters secured the last two decisive points to take the super tie-breaker 10-8. With this, the match too was won.

With Sania and Ankita’s premature exit, Sumit Nagal is the lone tennis hope for India now at the Tokyo Olympics. Nagal is set to face world No. 2 Daniil Medvedev of ROC in the second round after defeating Uzbekistan’s Denis Istomin in the first round.

IANS

READ ALSO: Indian-origin athletes aim for gold at the Tokyo Olympics

Link up with us!

Indian Link News website: Save our website as a bookmark

Indian Link E-NewsletterSubscribe to our weekly e-newsletter

Indian Link Newspaper: Click here to read our e-paper

Indian Link app: Download our app from Apple’s App Store or Google Play and subscribe to the alerts

Facebookfacebook.com/IndianLinkAustralia

Twitter: @indian_link

Instagram: @indianlink

LinkedIn: linkedin.com/IndianLinkMediaGroup

- Advertisement -
Previous articleBook Review: The Snow Line by Tessa McWatt
Next articleOlympics: Fencer Bhavani Devi reaches second round with easy win
Indian Link

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Podcasts

Ep 9: What do young Indians want from love?

Bageshri Savyasachi - 0
  Growing up in Indian culture, most of us know that love has never been as popular as marriage. Even in the movies, the main...

Ep 8: Indian links in Indigenous Australian poet Ali Cobby Eckermann’s...

Bageshri Savyasachi - 0
  To celebrate NAIDOC week 2020 (between 8-15 November) I spoke to Yakunytjatjara poet Ali Cobby Eckermann about her time in India where she taught...

Ep 7: In the case of Sushant Singh Rajput

Bageshri Savyasachi - 0
  The torrid and high-octane Sushant Singh Rajput case has been fodder for Indian people and press for the last few months. The actor’s tragic death...
- Advertisement -

Latest News

bhavani devi

Olympics: Fencer Bhavani Devi reaches second round with easy win

Indian Link - 0
  CA Bhavani Devi, the first Indian woman to qualify for the Olympics in fencing, added another feather to her cap as she reached the...
Sania Mirza

Olympics tennis: Sania-Ankita knocked out in the first round

Indian Link - 0
  The Indian pair of Sania Mirza and Ankita Raina have been knocked out in the first round of the women's doubles event at the...
snow line book

Book Review: The Snow Line by Tessa McWatt

Rhea L Nath - 0
  At its core, Tessa McWatt’s The Snow Line is a book about belonging. It conveys a message that many migrants to Australia will understand...
iifm 2021

IFFM 2021: Our 10 picks from this year’s program

Virat Nehru - 0
  Year after year, the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne endeavours to bring the very best films made by the Indian diaspora from across the...
Families being reunited in Canada under the new program initiative

Indians to benefit from Canada’s family reunification program

Indian Link - 0
  A record number of 40,000 immigrant families will be allowed to sponsor their parents and grandparents to bring them to Canada in 2021. This means...


Helping the Indian community assimilate into the Australian way of life, is an important part of living in this great country. At the same time, Indian Link is aimed at helping Australians understand the Indian culture and beliefs – but always with the focus of embracing the best of Indian and Australian ethos.

© Copyright - Indian Link 1994 - 2020