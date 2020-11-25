fbpx
Thursday, November 26, 2020
Home Sports
Sports

Kohli, Ashwin, Steve Smith nominated for ICC Player of the Decade

The exciting news comes ahead of India's tour of Australia, starting 27 November.

Indian Link
By Indian Link
0
steve smith virat kohli

Reading Time: 2 minutes 

Indian skipper Virat Kohli, ace off-spinner R Ashwin have been nominated for the prestigious ICC Men’s Player of the Decade award.

Apart from Kohli and Ashwin, Joe Root (of England), Steve Smith (Australia), AB de Villiers (South Africa), Kane Williamson (New Zealand) and Kumar Sangakkara (Sri Lanka) are also nominated for this accolade.

In addition to this, Kohli has also been nominated for Men’s Test Player of the Decade and ICC Spirit of Cricket Award of the Decade.

The award nominations announced this week feature a number of Indian and Australian players, including MS Dhoni and Mitchell Starc for Men’s ODI Player of the Decade; Ellyse Perry, Mithali Raj, and Meg Lanning for Women’s Player of the Decade; and Kohli and Rohit Sharma for Men’s T20I Player of the Decade.

READ MORE: Virat Kohli’s big gesture for little Aussie fans

virat kohli
Source: Twitter

Here’s a list of all the nominees by the ICC:

Men’s Test Player of the Decade
Kohli, Root, Williamson, Smith, James Anderson (England), Rangana Herath (Sri Lanka) and Yasir Shah (Pakistan).

Men’s ODI Player of the Decade
Kohli, Lasith Malinga (Sri Lanka), Mitchell Starc (Australia), de Villiers, Rohit Sharma (India), MS Dhoni (India) and Sangakkara.

Men’s T20I Player of the Decade
Kohli, Rohit, Malinga, Rashid Khan (Afghanistan), Imran Tahir (South Africa), Aaron Finch (Australia), and Chris Gayle (West Indies)

READ MORE: A Border-Gavaskar Trophy like no other

Women’s Player of the Decade
Ellyse Perry (Australia), Meg Lanning (Australia), Suzie Bates (New Zealand), Stafanie Taylor (West Indies), Mithali Raj (India) and Sarah Taylor (England)

Women’s ODI Player of the Decade
Raj, Lanning, Perry, Raj, Bates, Stafanie Taylor, and Jhulan Goswami

Women’s T20I Player of the Decade
Lanning, Perry, Sophie Devine, Deandra Dottin, Alyssa Healy and Anya Shrubsole

Spirit of Cricket Award of the Decade
Kohli, Dhoni, Williamson, Brendon McCullum (New Zealand), Misbah-ul-Haq (Pakistan), Anya Shrubsole (England), Katherine Brunt (England), Mahela Jayawardene (Sri Lanka) and Daniel Vettori (New Zealand)

READ MORE: On Kohli Crescent and Tendulkar Drive: ‘Bringing land to life’

The full list of nominations was announced on the official website of ICC and the winners will be decided on the basis of the number of votes a player receives.

The exciting news comes ahead of India’s tour of Australia, beginning with the ODI series starting 27 November at Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG).

IANS

Previous articlePM Modi: ‘Frontline workers will be first to get Covid vaccine’
Next articleNSW restrictions eased in time for Christmas
Indian Link
Indian Link

Related Articles

Sports

Ind V Aus fixtures: Matches begin this weekend

Indian Link - 0
The upcoming months promise an exciting season for cricket with three series – the Vodafone Test series, Dettol ODI series, and Dettol Twenty20 International...
Read more
Sports

10 Australian players all set to join the Indian Super League

Ayush Ayush - 0
  The Australian links in the upcoming Indian Super League (ISL), which starts later this month, are gradually increasing. Ahead of its seventh edition, the ISL...
Read more
Sports

Australia to do ‘barefoot circle’ in support of anti-racism movement

Indian Link - 1
  Fast bowler Pat Cummins on Monday conceded that the Australian men's cricket team had fallen behind in its recognition and education around racial injustice,...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Podcasts

Ep8: Indian links in Indigenous Australian poet Ali Cobby Eckermann’s life

Bageshri Savyasachi - 0
To celebrate NAIDOC week 2020 (between 8-15 November) I spoke to Yakunytjatjara poet Ali Cobby Eckermann about her time in India where she taught...

Ep 7: In the case of Sushant Singh Rajput

Bageshri Savyasachi - 0
  The torrid and high-octane Sushant Singh Rajput case has been fodder for Indian people and press for the last few months. The actor’s tragic...

Ep 6: The Indian LGBTQ+ community in 2020

Bageshri Savyasachi - 0
  It’s been two years since the world’s largest democracy repealed the draconian Section 377 which used to allow discrimination against homosexual people. Only this...

Latest News

blacktown lights sadhu home

Even in COVID year, Blacktown Diwali Lights Competition 2020 shines on

Rhea Nath - 0
  Despite a ‘distanced Diwali’, the irresistible festive spirit continued this year in NSW with Blacktown City Council’s annual Diwali Lights Competition. Blacktown, the third largest...

26/11 attacks: 50% justice done, Pak yet to act

Indian Link - 0
As India solemnly marks the 12th anniversary of the dastardly terror strikes by 10-heavily armed Pakistani mercenaries on Nov. 26, 2008, full justice eludes...

More foreign couples adopting girls from UP

Indian Link - 0
More and more girl children are now being adopted by childless couples from other countries and officials in Uttar Pradesh attribute this trend to...

NSW restrictions eased in time for Christmas

Indian Link - 0
  More people will be allowed to gather both at home and in outdoor public spaces, and smaller hospitality venues can increase their capacity under...
steve smith virat kohli

Kohli, Ashwin, Steve Smith nominated for ICC Player of the Decade

Indian Link - 0
  Indian skipper Virat Kohli, ace off-spinner R Ashwin have been nominated for the prestigious ICC Men's Player of the Decade award. Apart from Kohli and...


Helping the Indian community assimilate into the Australian way of life, is an important part of living in this great country. At the same time, Indian Link is aimed at helping Australians understand the Indian culture and beliefs – but always with the focus of embracing the best of Indian and Australian ethos.

© Copyright - Indian Link 1994 - 2020