Kohli, Ashwin, Steve Smith nominated for ICC Player of the Decade

Indian skipper Virat Kohli, ace off-spinner R Ashwin have been nominated for the prestigious ICC Men’s Player of the Decade award.

Apart from Kohli and Ashwin, Joe Root (of England), Steve Smith (Australia), AB de Villiers (South Africa), Kane Williamson (New Zealand) and Kumar Sangakkara (Sri Lanka) are also nominated for this accolade.

In addition to this, Kohli has also been nominated for Men’s Test Player of the Decade and ICC Spirit of Cricket Award of the Decade.

The award nominations announced this week feature a number of Indian and Australian players, including MS Dhoni and Mitchell Starc for Men’s ODI Player of the Decade; Ellyse Perry, Mithali Raj, and Meg Lanning for Women’s Player of the Decade; and Kohli and Rohit Sharma for Men’s T20I Player of the Decade.

Here’s a list of all the nominees by the ICC:

Men’s Test Player of the Decade

Kohli, Root, Williamson, Smith, James Anderson (England), Rangana Herath (Sri Lanka) and Yasir Shah (Pakistan).

Men’s ODI Player of the Decade

Kohli, Lasith Malinga (Sri Lanka), Mitchell Starc (Australia), de Villiers, Rohit Sharma (India), MS Dhoni (India) and Sangakkara.

Men’s T20I Player of the Decade

Kohli, Rohit, Malinga, Rashid Khan (Afghanistan), Imran Tahir (South Africa), Aaron Finch (Australia), and Chris Gayle (West Indies)

Women’s Player of the Decade

Ellyse Perry (Australia), Meg Lanning (Australia), Suzie Bates (New Zealand), Stafanie Taylor (West Indies), Mithali Raj (India) and Sarah Taylor (England)

Women’s ODI Player of the Decade

Raj, Lanning, Perry, Raj, Bates, Stafanie Taylor, and Jhulan Goswami

Women’s T20I Player of the Decade

Lanning, Perry, Sophie Devine, Deandra Dottin, Alyssa Healy and Anya Shrubsole

Spirit of Cricket Award of the Decade

Kohli, Dhoni, Williamson, Brendon McCullum (New Zealand), Misbah-ul-Haq (Pakistan), Anya Shrubsole (England), Katherine Brunt (England), Mahela Jayawardene (Sri Lanka) and Daniel Vettori (New Zealand)

The full list of nominations was announced on the official website of ICC and the winners will be decided on the basis of the number of votes a player receives.

The exciting news comes ahead of India’s tour of Australia, beginning with the ODI series starting 27 November at Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG).

