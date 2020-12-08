fbpx
Wednesday, December 9, 2020
Home Sports
Sports

Kohli 1st Indian captain to win series in all formats in Australia

Indian Link
By Indian Link
0
Virat Kohli 9th Indian to make 250 ODI appearances. Source: IANS

Reading Time: 2 minutes 

By sealing the T20 International series on Sunday, Virat Kohli became the first Indian and Asian captain to win a series in all three formats against Australia in Australia.

- Advertisement -

Kohli had led India to a 2-1 win in the 2018-19 Test series and followed that up with a 2-1 win in the ODI series.

While India had drawn the T20 series on that last tour, they managed to clinch it this time by winning the first two matches. The third match will take place today at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

India had won a T20 series in 2016, when MS Dhoni’s side won it 3-0. Dhoni had also led India to a triangular series win in Australia in 2007-08 season.

Captain Virat Kohli playing the 2nd T20 match of the Australia V India series at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Sunday. Source: Twitter

Dhoni, however, was a failure in Tests. He presided over a 4-0 Test series thrashing India got in Australia in 2011-12. He also lost the ODI series 4-1 in 2015-16. Dhoni also jointly led the Indian side in the 2014-15 series where India lost 2-0.

Prior to the 2007-08 season when India won the tri-series for the first time under Dhoni, none of the touring Indian teams had won any series in Australia.

While India have managed to win series in Australia in all formats, none of the other three top Asian Test playing nations — Pakistan, Sri Lanka or Bangladesh have won a series in the longest format Down Under.

IANS

READ ALSO: Aus V Ind ODI series 2020: Pandya the shining light in underwhelming start for India

- Advertisement -
Previous articleUS House of Reps. passes bill to promote Gandhi legacy
Next articleOver 400 hospitalised in Andhra’s Eluru town with mystery disease
Indian Link
Indian Link

Related Articles

Sports

Indian racing star Daruvala earns Maiden F2 Podium

Indian Link - 0
  Indian racing star Jehan Daruvala earned his maiden FIA Formula 2 podium at the Bahrain Grand Prix Support Race on Saturday. The Red Bull...
Read more
Sports

Aus V Ind ODI series 2020: Pandya the shining light in underwhelming start for India

Ritam Mitra - 0
  Even as India avoided a series whitewash by claiming the third ODI in Canberra, both teams already had one eye to the upcoming T20I...
Read more
Sports

IND v Aus 3rd T20 ticket giveaway quiz

Indian Link - 0
  Coveted tickets to the last match of the India vs Australia T20 series on 8th Dec at the SCG are now up for grabs! Get...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Podcasts

Ep8: Indian links in Indigenous Australian poet Ali Cobby Eckermann’s life

Bageshri Savyasachi - 0
To celebrate NAIDOC week 2020 (between 8-15 November) I spoke to Yakunytjatjara poet Ali Cobby Eckermann about her time in India where she taught...

Ep 7: In the case of Sushant Singh Rajput

Bageshri Savyasachi - 0
  The torrid and high-octane Sushant Singh Rajput case has been fodder for Indian people and press for the last few months. The actor’s tragic...

Ep 6: The Indian LGBTQ+ community in 2020

Bageshri Savyasachi - 0
  It’s been two years since the world’s largest democracy repealed the draconian Section 377 which used to allow discrimination against homosexual people. Only this...

Latest News

Punjab-born Raj Chouhan elected Speaker in British Columbia

Indian Link - 0
  Punjab-born Raj Chouhan took oath as the Speaker of British Columbia, Canada, becoming the first Indian to occupy this post anywhere outside of India. Chouhan,...

Over 400 hospitalised in Andhra’s Eluru town with mystery disease

Indian Link - 0
  A team of medical and health experts rushed to Andhra Pradesh's Eluru town after 227 people were hospitalised over the weekend with symptoms resembling...

Kohli 1st Indian captain to win series in all formats in...

Indian Link - 0
  By sealing the T20 International series on Sunday, Virat Kohli became the first Indian and Asian captain to win a series in all three...
mahatma gandhi and martin luther king

US House of Reps. passes bill to promote Gandhi legacy

Indian Link - 0
  The US House of Representatives has unanimously passed a bill to establish several educational programmes and a foundation to promote the legacies of Mahatma...

US post office to be named after slain Sikh police officer

Indian Link - 0
  A post office in the US city Houston will be named after Sandeep Singh Dhaliwal, the first Sikh Deputy in Texas's Harris County who...


Helping the Indian community assimilate into the Australian way of life, is an important part of living in this great country. At the same time, Indian Link is aimed at helping Australians understand the Indian culture and beliefs – but always with the focus of embracing the best of Indian and Australian ethos.

© Copyright - Indian Link 1994 - 2020