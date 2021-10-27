fbpx
Thursday, October 28, 2021
Sports

Kayo: how to watch T20 Cricket World Cup in Australia

By Indian Link
0
Kayo: How to watch T20 World Cup in Australia online
Image supplied

Reading Time: 3 minutes 

The ICC T20 Cricket Cup has kicked off and the world’s best teams fight it out in what is set to be one of the best instalments of the tournament to date. It’s anyone’s cup, so you’re not going to want to miss a minute of the action all exclusive to Fox Cricket, now streaming on Kayo.

Where is ICC T20 WORLD CUP taking place?

- Advertisement -

The ICC T20 World Cup will be played in the United Arab Emirates and Oman. It is the first time for both nations to be hosting a global ICC event.

When does ICC T20 WORLD CUP take place?

The ICC T20 World Cup began on October 17th this year, with the first round running until October 23rd. The first match of the super 12 phase will see Australia take on South Africa at 9pm AEDT Saturday, October 23. India’s first match will see then take on Pakistan at 1am AEDT Monday, October 25.

The tournament is scheduled to run for almost a month, with a total of 45 matches.

The final match will take place at 1am AEDT on November 15th at the Dubai International Stadium.

Kayo: How to watch T20 World Cup in Australia online
Image supplied

The following list of teams qualified to play at the ICC T20 World Cup:

First round – Group A

  • Sri Lanka
  • Ireland
  • Namibia
  • Netherlands

Group B

  • Bangladesh
  • Oman
  • Papua New Guinea
  • Scotland

Kayo: How to watch T20 World Cup in Australia online
Image supplied

The first-round features eight teams facing off in two groups of four, with the top two from each group progressing through to the Super 12 stage.

Super 12 Group 1

  • Australia
  • England
  • South Africa
  • West Indies
  • Winner of Group A
  • Runner up of Group B (confirmed as Bangladesh)

Group 2

  • Afghanistan
  • India
  • New Zealand
  • Pakistan
  • Winner of Group B (confirmed as Scotland)
  • Runner up of Group A

The Super 12 stage will feature two groups of six teams with the top 2 teams from each group progressing to the semi-finals.

Kayo: How to watch T20 World Cup in Australia online
Image supplied

How to watch the ICC T20 WORLD CUP in Australia

Starting Sunday October 17, you can watch the first round of the ICC T20 Cricket World Cup FREE with Kayo Freebies.

From Saturday October 23, watch every match of the ICC T20 Cricket World Cup exclusively live & ad-break free on Kayo Sports. Plus, if you miss any of the action, Kayo has you covered with Kayo Minis and Full Match Replays.

Stream every wicket, six, no-ball and wide in the ICC T20 Cricket World Cup to any of your favourite devices anywhere, anytime with a stable internet connection.

View the full list of devices you can use to stream Kayo here.

READ ALSO: India V Pak T20 World Cup: India’s meek surrender is cause for concern

- Advertisement -
Previous articleTaking the knee: Quinton de Kock lets his team and country down
Indian Link

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Podcasts

Ep 9: What do young Indians want from love?

Bageshri Savyasachi - 0
  Growing up in Indian culture, most of us know that love has never been as popular as marriage. Even in the movies, the main...

Ep 8: Indian links in Indigenous Australian poet Ali Cobby Eckermann’s...

Bageshri Savyasachi - 0
  To celebrate NAIDOC week 2020 (between 8-15 November) I spoke to Yakunytjatjara poet Ali Cobby Eckermann about her time in India where she taught...

Ep 7: In the case of Sushant Singh Rajput

Bageshri Savyasachi - 0
  The torrid and high-octane Sushant Singh Rajput case has been fodder for Indian people and press for the last few months. The actor’s tragic death...
- Advertisement -

Latest News

Kayo: How to watch T20 World Cup in Australia online

Kayo: how to watch T20 Cricket World Cup in Australia

Indian Link - 0
  The ICC T20 Cricket Cup has kicked off and the world’s best teams fight it out in what is set to be one of...
Quinton De Kock. Source: Cricket South Africa/Instagram

Taking the knee: Quinton de Kock lets his team and country...

Ritam Mitra - 0
  South African wicketkeeper and former captain Quinton de Kock controversially opted to withdraw from South Africa’s T20 World Cup match against the West Indies,...

Indian-origin breast cancer researcher awarded $8 million grant

Indian Link - 0
  Melbourne-based physician-scientist Dr Shom Goel whose research focuses on an important but overlooked problem in cancer biology has been awarded one of three $8 million...
indian cricket blm

‘Silent on issues at home’: Indian team’s BLM tribute draws mixed...

Indian Link - 0
  Moments before the much anticipated INDvPAK T20 World Cup match this past weekend, the Virat Kohli-led team displayed their support for the Black Lives...

Announcing the winners of Indian Link’s Diwali Art Contest 2021

Rajni Anand Luthra - 0
  Seven-year-old Vedankita Kuhaluri of Point Cook Victoria and Aadhya Agarwal of Parramatta NSW, 8, have won Indian Link’s Diwali Art Contest for Kids this...


Helping the Indian community assimilate into the Australian way of life, is an important part of living in this great country. At the same time, Indian Link is aimed at helping Australians understand the Indian culture and beliefs – but always with the focus of embracing the best of Indian and Australian ethos.

© Copyright - Indian Link 1994 - 2020