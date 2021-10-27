Kayo: how to watch T20 Cricket World Cup in Australia

Reading Time: 3 minutes

The ICC T20 Cricket Cup has kicked off and the world’s best teams fight it out in what is set to be one of the best instalments of the tournament to date. It’s anyone’s cup, so you’re not going to want to miss a minute of the action all exclusive to Fox Cricket, now streaming on Kayo.

Where is ICC T20 WORLD CUP taking place?

The ICC T20 World Cup will be played in the United Arab Emirates and Oman. It is the first time for both nations to be hosting a global ICC event.

When does ICC T20 WORLD CUP take place?

The ICC T20 World Cup began on October 17th this year, with the first round running until October 23rd. The first match of the super 12 phase will see Australia take on South Africa at 9pm AEDT Saturday, October 23. India’s first match will see then take on Pakistan at 1am AEDT Monday, October 25.

The tournament is scheduled to run for almost a month, with a total of 45 matches.

The final match will take place at 1am AEDT on November 15th at the Dubai International Stadium.

The following list of teams qualified to play at the ICC T20 World Cup:

First round – Group A

Sri Lanka

Ireland

Namibia

Netherlands

Group B

Bangladesh

Oman

Papua New Guinea

Scotland

The first-round features eight teams facing off in two groups of four, with the top two from each group progressing through to the Super 12 stage.

Super 12 Group 1

Australia

England

South Africa

West Indies

Winner of Group A

Runner up of Group B (confirmed as Bangladesh)

Group 2

Afghanistan

India

New Zealand

Pakistan

Winner of Group B (confirmed as Scotland)

Runner up of Group A

The Super 12 stage will feature two groups of six teams with the top 2 teams from each group progressing to the semi-finals.

How to watch the ICC T20 WORLD CUP in Australia

Starting Sunday October 17, you can watch the first round of the ICC T20 Cricket World Cup FREE with Kayo Freebies.

From Saturday October 23, watch every match of the ICC T20 Cricket World Cup exclusively live & ad-break free on Kayo Sports. Plus, if you miss any of the action, Kayo has you covered with Kayo Minis and Full Match Replays.

Stream every wicket, six, no-ball and wide in the ICC T20 Cricket World Cup to any of your favourite devices anywhere, anytime with a stable internet connection.

View the full list of devices you can use to stream Kayo here.

