INDvAUS India thrash Australia to smithereens in Nagpur

Reading Time: 3 minutes

There is no shame in losing a Test match. But to lose by an innings in three days without putting up a fight certainly is.

And you can’t blame the “treacherous” pitch. On the same pitch India amassed 400 (with number 9 batsman Axar Patel making 84) while Pat Cummins’ men fell for 177 and 91 to lose by an innings and 132 runs on day 3.

- Advertisement -

The Australians under Pat Cummins had a negative attitude before they landed in India. They had convinced themselves that the pitch will take terrible spin. And it did to some extent, at the INDvAUS Nagpur test, with India’s spinners Ravindra “jadugar” Jadeja and Ravichandran Ashwin turning the ball effectively as Australia was bowled out for 177 on the opening day.

But on the same pitch India totalled 400 despite facing world-class off-spinner Nathan Lyon. The only Aussie bowler to succeed was bespectacled off-spinner Test debutant Todd Murphy who took 7 for 124.

𝐑𝐑𝐑 💥 🔥 The trio of Rohit, Ravindra & Ravichandran have helped India get ahead in this Test.@ImRo45 has led from the front with his 100 while @ashwinravi99 & @imjadeja have got us important breakthroughs.#INDvAUS pic.twitter.com/JTipYmxpKt — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) February 10, 2023

The difference between the two teams was their mental attitude. The Aussie batsmen did not use their feet as they feared the turning tract. On the other hand, the Indians under debonair skipper opener Rohit Sharma attacked from the first ball.

Winning the toss Australia batted and were spun out for 177. The only batsmen to use their feet (and brains) were Marnus Labuschagne who scored 49 runs with 8 fours, Steve Smith 37 with 7 fours and Alex Carey 36 with 7 fours. Left-arm spinner Jadeja was at his best capturing 5 for 47 supported by off-spinner Ashwin 3 for 42.

If the pitch was so terrible how could India total 400? It was because their opener and skipper Rohit Sharma attacked from the first ball. He hit 120 runs with 15 fours and two sixes showing the rest of his batsmen that there was no danger in the pitch. Jadeja smashed 70 runs with 9 fours.

Then Axar Patel at number 9 scored 84 runs enriched with 10 fours and a six adding 88 runs with Jadeja for the 8th wicket. At his attacking best now, Axar added 53 more runs with number 10 bat Mohammed Shami (37 runs).

Trailing India by 223 runs Australia batted woefully in the second innings and was dismissed for 91, Ashwin taking 5 for 37 and Jadeja 2 for 34. India won by an innings and 132 runs to lead the four Test series 1-0.

The 34 year-old “Jadugar” Jadeja was voted Player of the Match at the INDvAUS Nagpur test.

Sidelights:

Have a look at this contrasting Test.

Australia totalled 268 runs (177 and 91) for the loss of 20 wickets that is only 13.4 runs per batsman. India totalled 400 runs for 10 wickets: 40 runs per batsman. Three Indian batsmen scored more than 50 runs: Sharma 120, Axar 84 and Jadeja 70. Not one Australian bat could reach 50, Labuschagne coming close with 49. Jadeja was punished for applying a soothing cream to a swelling on the index finger of his bowling hand without taking permission from on-field umpires Nitin Menon and Richard Illingworth. Jadeja admitted the offence and has had one demerit point placed on his disciplinary record.

According to International Cricket Council (ICC), “The match referee was satisfied that the cream was applied to the finger purely for medical purposes. The cream was not applied as an artificial substance to the ball and consequently it did not change the condition of the ball, which would have been in breach of clause 41.3 of the ICC playing conditions.”

The second Test will start at Delhi on 17th February.

READ ALSO: INDvAUS: Quirky trivia (Part 1)