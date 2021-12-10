fbpx
WATCH: Umpire signals wide ball with upside down split

By Indian Link
Umpire DN Rock. Source: Twitter
We’ve seen our fair share of quirky cricket umpires over the years… but this one might take the cake.

Meet Maharashtra’s DN Rock, an umpire in the Purandhar Premier League who is known for his memorable signals.

In this match in Bopgaon, he signals a wide ball by standing on his head and getting into an upside down leg split.

“If you like this style, clap and make some noise!” the commentators say in Marathi as they cheer DN Rock on.

READ ALSO: Candid convos caught by stump mics

Now widely shared across social media, the video has understandably spurred many memes.

