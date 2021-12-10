WATCH: Umpire signals wide ball with upside down split

Reading Time: < 1 minute

We’ve seen our fair share of quirky cricket umpires over the years… but this one might take the cake.

Meet Maharashtra’s DN Rock, an umpire in the Purandhar Premier League who is known for his memorable signals.

In this match in Bopgaon, he signals a wide ball by standing on his head and getting into an upside down leg split.

Umpire here is a superstar 🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/SbESISXTMy — Sarang Bhalerao (@bhaleraosarang) December 5, 2021

“If you like this style, clap and make some noise!” the commentators say in Marathi as they cheer DN Rock on.

Now widely shared across social media, the video has understandably spurred many memes.

When you like gymnastics but your parents wanted you to be a umpire😂😂 — Danny Johnson (@Johnsondan007) December 5, 2021

if tiger shroff was an umpire 😅😅 — Rohit Pungalia (@RohitPungalia) December 5, 2021