India registers 3rd-ever Test win at Lord’s

India pulled off a historic victory against England in the second Test of five-match series at Lord’s. It was also Virat Kohli’s maiden Test win at Lords as skipper.

Kohli has now become only the third Indian skipper after Kapil Dev (1986) and MS Dhoni (2014) to do so. The Indian skipper also went past West Indies skipper Clive Lloyd in the list of captains with most Test wins.

Kohli now has 37 wins while Lloyd had 36.

Former South Africa captain Graeme Smith (53 in 109 Tests), Australians Ricky Ponting (48 in 77) and Steve Waugh (41 in 57) are ahead of Kohli.

According to records, India and England have locked horns a total of 19 times at Lord’s. England have won 12 matches while India have emerged winners in just three of them. Four of the remaining fixtures have ended in a draw.

In 2014, a fantastic effort from Ishant Sharma (7/74) helped the Indian team record a famous win at the iconic stadium. However, four years later, England avenged the loss by crushing India by an innings and 159 runs.

Lord’s has now become India’s second-most successful overseas Test venue, along with Queen’s Park Oval (Port-of-Spain), Sabina Park (Kingston) and SSC (Colombo), with three wins. Melbourne Cricket Ground remains the best with four.

Former Indian cricketers lauded India’s gritty show at Lords, with ‘Sultan of Multan’ Virender Sehwag saying “never ever ever ever underestimate the Indians”.

The Kohli-led side clinched the second Test against England by 151 runs, coming back from a difficult situation at the end of the fourth day.

Soon after the win, Sehwag tweeted: “Kamaal kar diya ladkon ne…”

From At beginning of the day, “ bacha paayenge kya”,to registering this win at Lords, not many teams can turn around their fortunes in overseas Test Matches like we have done. Kamaal kar diya ladkon ne..

And as they say, Never ever ever ever underestimate the Indian’s #LordsTest pic.twitter.com/pLTz49AxUq — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) August 16, 2021

Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar also congratulated the Team India. “That was some Test match #TeamIndia! Enjoyed watching every moment of it. The resilience and grit that the team displayed in difficult situations is something that stood out for me. Very well played,” he wrote.

Calling this partnership crucial would be an understatement. It has changed the complexion of the game! Well done @MdShami11 and @Jaspritbumrah93! Go for it #TeamIndia. 🇮🇳#ENGvIND — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) August 16, 2021

Former Test great VVS laxman also hailed team India’s show. “What an incredible day of Test Match Cricket and one to remember for a long time for every Indian Fan. Bumrah and Shami fighting with the bat early in the day, and pace attack of Siraj, Ishant, Bumrah, Shami giving it their all and India registering a sensational win #LordsTest,” he said on Twitter.

Suresh Raina stated, “This was indeed an enthralling performance. Congratulations #TeamIndia (Flag of India) on the win, you guys were amazing!”.

Sports Minister Anurag Thakur too tweeted his appreciation for the team’s effort.

“Splendid Victory Boys ! Going to remember this one for a long time!”

Wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant tweeted after the match: “We were hungry, had desire and we showed it! Everyone turned up and we leave Lord’s with a win that we won’t forget soon. We take this momentum and move on.”

Cheteshwar Pujara who scored 45 in the second innings also wrote: “Super team effort and a memorable victory! Nothing better than the ebbs and flows of test cricket.”

Former cricketer Yuvraj Singh too was all praise for the Indian team on their sensational win.

Great win boys ! Our bowlers bowled their hearts out !! Game changing moment @MdShami11 and @Jaspritbumrah93 partnership! @mdsirajofficial amazing spell ! Enjoy the moment lads 👊🏽 🇮🇳 #IndvsEng — Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) August 16, 2021

