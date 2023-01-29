fbpx
Ind v Aus Cricket live at Sydney Olympic Park

Watch the live stream of India vs Australia Border-Gavaskar Trophy series cricket matches at Cathy Freeman Park .

By Pawan Luthra
border gavaskar trophy cricket
Allan Border and Sunil Gavaskar (Source: Sportschool)
Reading Time: 2 minutes

 

For cricket tragics, the rivalry between India and Australia is right up there as a sporting favourite. Acknowledging this passion, the NSW government has just announced, ahead of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series in India, that the Cathy Freeman Park at Sydney Olympic Park will be transformed into a live site. The first two Test matches will be screened live.

The set up of a large live screen and site activations at Cathy Freeman Park in the Sydney Olympic Park precinct will be open for the first three days of play starting 9 February, with play expected to run from 3 pm to 10.30 pm.

India and Australia have a long history of competitive cricket matches, dating back to the early 20th century. The two teams have a fierce rivalry and have produced many memorable moments on the field. Additionally, both India and Australia have a large number of fans who follow the sport passionately, which adds to the excitement of the matches. The matches are also considered important given both teams’ status in world cricket, with results of matches highly consequential for the teams’ rankings.

Fans reading this might remember the following highlight games between India vs Australia in Cricket history:

  1. 2001 Test series: India won the series 2-1, with a famous victory in the final match at Eden Gardens in Kolkata.
  2. 2007 T20 World Cup: Australia defeated India in the final in Johannesburg, but the match is remembered for MS Dhoni’s captaincy and Yuvraj Singh’s six sixes in an over.
  3. 2010 Test series: India won the series 2-0, with a historic victory in the first Test match at Mohali, where they chased down a target of 315 to win.
  4. 2013 Test series: India won the series 4-0, their first whitewash against Australia in a Test series in India
  5. 2017 ODI series: India won the series 2-1, with a historic win in the decider, which was India’s 500th ODI match.
  6. 2020 Test series: India won the series 2-1, with a historic win in the final match of the series, where India chased down the target of 328 to win the match and the series.

Expect there to be a full house and fun times at the live site at Cathy Freeman Park.

Read more: Test Cricket: a throwback to the 2-day wonders

Pawan Luthra
Pawan Luthra
Pawan is the publisher of Indian Link and is one of Indian Link's founders. He writes the Editorial section.

