fbpx
Thursday, November 26, 2020
Home Sports
Sports

Ind V Aus fixtures: Matches begin this weekend

Three series will take place between November 2020 and January 2021.

Indian Link
By Indian Link
0
India Tour of Australia dates

Reading Time: 2 minutesThe upcoming months promise an exciting season for cricket with three series – the Vodafone Test series, Dettol ODI series, and Dettol Twenty20 International Series – taking place between November and January.

It begins with a three-day ODI series at Sydney Cricket Ground on 27 and 29 November, and Manuka Oval in Canberra on 2 December.

This will be followed by the three-match T20 International Series at Manuka Oval, Canberra on 4 December and Sydney Cricket Ground on 6 and 8 December. While the Australian men’s team is ranked #1 in the world in the ICC’s T20 rankings, India holds a 5-4 win-loss advantage over Australia in its past ten T20I matches.

The Border-Gavaskar trophy will begin at Adelaide Oval on 17 December, followed by Tests at Melbourne Cricket Ground on 26 December, Sydney Cricket Ground on 7 January, and the Gabba on 15 January. Interestingly, the Adelaide fixture will be the first day-night Test played between the two teams, although neither side have lost a day-night Test previously.

The Indian team is expected to arrive in Sydney on 12 November, where they will quarantine till their first match of the series.

READ MORE: Aussie support for India’s physically challenged cricketers

“Across all three formats, Australia and India represents one of the great rivalries in world sport and we are delighted to welcome Virat Kohli’s outstanding squad to Australian shores this summer,” said Nick Hockley, CA’s interim CEO.

“We have worked closely with the BCCI for many months to bring this tour to life, and I cannot speak more highly of the professional, thorough and collaborative manner with which they have approached this tour in these extraordinary and complex times.”

 

ODI series

27 November: Sydney Cricket Ground (Day-Night)

29 November: Sydney Cricket Ground (Day-Night)

2 December: Manuka Oval, Canberra (Day-Night)

T20 series

4 December: Manuka Oval, Canberra (Night)

6 December: Sydney Cricket Ground (Night)

8 December: Sydney Cricket Ground (Night)

Test series
17 – 21 December: Adelaide Oval (Day-Night)

26 – 30 December: Melbourne Cricket Ground

7 – 11 January: Sydney Cricket Ground

15 – 19 January: The Gabba, Brisbane

READ MORE: Bowling over expectations: Three NSW lads win prestigious cricket scholarship

Previous article‘Delhi Crime’ becomes first Indian show to win International Emmy
Next articleIndia has caught only 2 of 72 fugitive scamsters in 5 years: RTI
Indian Link
Indian Link

Related Articles

Sports

Kohli, Ashwin, Steve Smith nominated for ICC Player of the Decade

Indian Link - 0
  Indian skipper Virat Kohli, ace off-spinner R Ashwin have been nominated for the prestigious ICC Men's Player of the Decade award. Apart from Kohli and...
Read more
Sports

10 Australian players all set to join the Indian Super League

Ayush Ayush - 0
  The Australian links in the upcoming Indian Super League (ISL), which starts later this month, are gradually increasing. Ahead of its seventh edition, the ISL...
Read more
Sports

Australia to do ‘barefoot circle’ in support of anti-racism movement

Indian Link - 1
  Fast bowler Pat Cummins on Monday conceded that the Australian men's cricket team had fallen behind in its recognition and education around racial injustice,...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Podcasts

Ep8: Indian links in Indigenous Australian poet Ali Cobby Eckermann’s life

Bageshri Savyasachi - 0
To celebrate NAIDOC week 2020 (between 8-15 November) I spoke to Yakunytjatjara poet Ali Cobby Eckermann about her time in India where she taught...

Ep 7: In the case of Sushant Singh Rajput

Bageshri Savyasachi - 0
  The torrid and high-octane Sushant Singh Rajput case has been fodder for Indian people and press for the last few months. The actor’s tragic...

Ep 6: The Indian LGBTQ+ community in 2020

Bageshri Savyasachi - 0
  It’s been two years since the world’s largest democracy repealed the draconian Section 377 which used to allow discrimination against homosexual people. Only this...

Latest News

blacktown lights sadhu home

Even in COVID year, Blacktown Diwali Lights Competition 2020 shines on

Rhea Nath - 0
  Despite a ‘distanced Diwali’, the irresistible festive spirit continued this year in NSW with Blacktown City Council’s annual Diwali Lights Competition. Blacktown, the third largest...

26/11 attacks: 50% justice done, Pak yet to act

Indian Link - 0
As India solemnly marks the 12th anniversary of the dastardly terror strikes by 10-heavily armed Pakistani mercenaries on Nov. 26, 2008, full justice eludes...

More foreign couples adopting girls from UP

Indian Link - 0
More and more girl children are now being adopted by childless couples from other countries and officials in Uttar Pradesh attribute this trend to...

NSW restrictions eased in time for Christmas

Indian Link - 0
  More people will be allowed to gather both at home and in outdoor public spaces, and smaller hospitality venues can increase their capacity under...
steve smith virat kohli

Kohli, Ashwin, Steve Smith nominated for ICC Player of the Decade

Indian Link - 0
  Indian skipper Virat Kohli, ace off-spinner R Ashwin have been nominated for the prestigious ICC Men's Player of the Decade award. Apart from Kohli and...


Helping the Indian community assimilate into the Australian way of life, is an important part of living in this great country. At the same time, Indian Link is aimed at helping Australians understand the Indian culture and beliefs – but always with the focus of embracing the best of Indian and Australian ethos.

© Copyright - Indian Link 1994 - 2020