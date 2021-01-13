fbpx
Wednesday, January 13, 2021
SCG Test: Memorable match moments

By Indian Link
Reading Time: < 1 minute 

It was a gripping day of cricket in Sydney, despite some rain delays at the SCG Test matches.

Scroll through to check out some of the memorable cricket moments captured by Indian Link’s JOE KENNEDY and ADNAN KABIR. Got any favourites?

And, of course, what AUSvIND cricket match is complete without the loyal fans? Even with reduced capacity at the SCG, the fans came prepared to cheer on their team – staying COVID-safe, of course!

