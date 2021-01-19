fbpx
Tuesday, January 19, 2021
Candid convos caught by stump mics

A lot of the time cheeky stump mics catch candid conversations on the pitch that become immortalised on Youtube. Here are some of those unforgettable moments.

1. Rishabh Pant singing ‘Spiderman Spiderman’

Stump mic records Pant saying the following.

“Aise web pheko web, aise karke phishh phishh, spiderman spiderman tune churaya mere dil ka chain, kyu bhai”

2. Tim Pain sledges Ravichandran Ashwin

Paine: “Can’t wait to get you to the Gabba Ash”

Ashwin: “Just like we wanna get you to India”

3. Matthew Wade jokes about not being Dhoni

“I’m not Dhoni, not quick enough”

4. Dhoni chastising Kedar Jadhav

“Bhai aise daalega toh rakh le tu”

5. Sourav Ganguly teasing Mohd. Yusuf

Throwback to when the Pakistani injured his elbow during a match, and Ganguly said “time note karle tu”.

6. Marnus Labuschagne and Rohit Sharma banter

Stump mic records Labuschagne asking Sharma about his quarantine experience.

