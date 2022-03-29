BYJU’s becomes first Indian firm to sponsor FIFA World Cup

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Indian football fans can look forward to seeing a familiar brand name on their screens as they watch the FIFA World Cup later this year. EdTech firm BYJU’s is all set to be the first Indian company to sponsor the global football event, taking place in Qatar in November.

“This partnership is a testament to the EdTech sector’s growth in the past couple of years. BYJU’S sponsoring FIFA World Cup 2022 is a watershed moment, demonstrating the unifying potential of sports and education across ages and geographies,” Byju’s said in a statement.

As an official partner, BYJU’s branding will now be available on all FIFA World Cup 2022 emblems, marks, and assets.

Although the financial details of the agreement were not disclosed, this is the second foray into sports sponsorship for the Bengaluru-based firm, which also sponsors the Indian cricket team.

BYJU’s move into football follows the steps of other Indian firms who have partnered with global events. Dream 11, a fantasy sports platform, has partnered with Spanish football league LaLiga and Infosys is the digital innovation partner of French Open Roland-Garros till 2026.

We are delighted to announce that BYJU’S would represent India at the biggest stage as an Official Sponsor of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™️. This would make BYJU’S the first EdTech brand to sponsor this prestigious event globally. Stay tuned for more updates! #FIFAWorldCup pic.twitter.com/4M9cfHT5AN — BYJU’S (@BYJUS) March 24, 2022

“We are excited to be sponsoring the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022, the biggest single-sport event in the world. It is a matter of pride for us to represent India on such a prestigious global stage and champion the integration of education and sport,” said Byju Raveendran, BYJU’s founder and CEO.

“Sport is a big part of life and brings together people across the world. Just as football inspires billions, we at BYJU’S hope to inspire the love of learning in every child’s life through this partnership.”

The 2022 FIFA World Cup will take place from 21 November to 18 December 2022.

This sponsorship marks India’s second link to FIFA this year as the country is set to host the 2022 FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup from 11 October to 30 October 2022.

