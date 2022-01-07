fbpx
Sports

India squad for Women’s World Cup and NZ ODIs announced

By Indian Link
0
India name squad for Women's World Cup and NZ ODIs, Jemimah, Shikha, Punam left out. Source: IANS
India name squad for Women's World Cup and NZ ODIs, Jemimah, Shikha, Punam left out. Source: IANS
Reading Time: 2 minutes

 

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Thursday announced the squad for the ICC Women’s World Cup 2022 and series against New Zealand.

Mithali Raj will lead the same 15-member squad in the five ODIs against New Zealand from February 11 and 24, before opening their World Cup campaign against Pakistan on March 6 at the Bay Oval, Tauranga.

Top-order batter Jemimah Rodrigues, fast bowler Shikha Pandey and veteran Punam Raut on Thursday were left out of India’s squads for the 2022 Women’s ODI World Cup and the ODIs in New Zealand in the lead-up to the showpiece event.

The 21-year-old Rodrigues went through a lean patch in all the five ODIs she played since coming back from the pandemic-enforced break in women’s cricket. She managed scores of 1, 9, 0, 8 and 4 in home fixtures against South Africa and a couple of away games in England.

Jemimah made it to the squad for the subsequent tour of Australia in September but warmed the bench during the three ODIs while Shafali Verma made the opening spot her own and the 21-year-old Yastika Bhatia impressed in her two outings at one-drop (35 off 51, and 64 off 69 in India’s only win on tour).

Yastika, for whom this was a maiden call-up, found herself in the Indian top-order in the ODIs after having made an impression in the only tour game, where she scored 41 off 42 from No 4. As a left-hander, Yastika also offers additional flexibility to India’s top-order that has captain Mithali at two-down.

Meanwhile, Pandey has featured in just three 50-over fixtures since a return in 2021, accounting for just two scalps. While India have overlooked the 32-year-old pacer, they have included younger quicks in Meghana Singh and Renuka Singh – both of who made their India debuts in Australia last year. Renuka Singh has featured in one T20I and remains uncapped in the 50-over format.

Punam Raut, who was part of the ODI squads for the England and Australia tours last year and a member of the team that finished runners-up in the previous edition of the World Cup, has also been left out.

Richa Ghosh will continue to keep the gloves for India, with Taniya Bhatia as back-up. Ghosh earned her stripes in Australia as well and her ability to score quickly fits in well with a team that is trying to improve in that regard.

Ekta Bisht, who was dropped from the central contracts list last March, is among the stand-by players that also include Sabbhineni Meghana and Simran Dil Bahadur.

Before the five ODIs against New Zealand, India will also play a one-off T20I against New Zealand, the squad for which has also been named.

Squad for 5 ODIs against NZ & ICC Women’s World Cup:

Mithali Raj (Captain), Harmanpreet Kaur (vice-captain), Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Yastika Bhatia, Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh (wicket-keeper), Sneh Rana, Jhulan Goswami, Pooja Vastrakar, Meghna Singh, Renuka Singh Thakur, Taniya Bhatia (wicket-keeper), Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Poonam Yadav.

Standby Players: Sabbhineni Meghana, Ekta Bisht, Simran Dil Bahadur.

Squad for one-off T20I:

Harmanpreet Kaur (Captain), Smriti Mandhana (vice-captain), Shafali Verma, Yastika Bhatia, Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh (wicket-keeper), Sneh Rana, Pooja Vastrakar, Meghna Singh, Renuka Singh Thakur, Taniya Bhatia (wicket-keeper), Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Poonam Yadav, Ekta Bisht, S. Meghna, Simran Dil Bahadur.

IANS

READ ALSO: Harmanpreet Kaur is WBBL 07 Player of the Tournament

- Advertisement -
Previous articleREVIEW: “Ganga’s Choice and Other Stories” by Vaasanthi
Indian Link

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Podcasts

Let’s Talk Boosters: Indian Link podcast

Indian Link - 0
  In LET'S TALK BOOSTERS, a new podcast series by Indian Link, host Ekta Sharma quizzes Dr Kritman Dhamoon of Blacktown Hospital Sydney about booster...
Frontline worker Parita Patel (inset). Image supplied

‘Serving the community’: COVID testing in remote NSW

Bageshri Savyasachi - 0
  The past two years have been a rollercoaster of COVID-19 related turmoil; from isolating lockdowns, closed borders, to trying to help Indians in the...

Ep 9: What do young Indians want from love?

Bageshri Savyasachi - 0
  Growing up in Indian culture, most of us know that love has never been as popular as marriage. Even in the movies, the main...
- Advertisement -

Latest News

India name squad for Women's World Cup and NZ ODIs, Jemimah, Shikha, Punam left out. Source: IANS

India squad for Women’s World Cup and NZ ODIs announced

Indian Link - 0
  The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Thursday announced the squad for the ICC Women's World Cup 2022 and series against...
'Ganga's Choice and Other Stories' by Vasanthi. Source: IANS

REVIEW: “Ganga’s Choice and Other Stories” by Vaasanthi

Indian Link - 0
  How free are women to make their own choices in the circumstances in which they find themselves? How do ordinary citizens become caught in...
Sudeep Chakravarti's 'The Eastern Gate: War and Peace in Nagaland, Manipur, and India's Far East'. Source: IANS

‘The Eastern Gate’ critical to understanding politics behind conflicts in northeast

Indian Link - 0
  The recent killings of civilians in Nagaland in an army operation gone awry has led to renewed debate over the controversial Armed Forces (Special...
whale watching guide

Thar she blows! An expert’s guide to whale watching 101

Indian Link - 0
  There’s no doubt about it, seeing a whale rise from the depths of the ocean is something special. Whether it’s the first time you’ve...
Masterchef 2021 contestant Kishwar Chowdhury prepared the fermented rice dish 'panta bhat' during the competition. Source: supplied, Wikimedia commons

A competitive cooking show puts a humble fermented rice dish on...

Indian Link - 0
  It was Kishwar Chowdhury, a competitor and second runner-up on the 13th season of MasterChef Australia, who made a dish called panta bhat internationally famous. A...


Helping the Indian community assimilate into the Australian way of life, is an important part of living in this great country. At the same time, Indian Link is aimed at helping Australians understand the Indian culture and beliefs – but always with the focus of embracing the best of Indian and Australian ethos.

© Copyright - Indian Link 1994 - 2020