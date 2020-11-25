AUS vs IND ODI and T20 tickets giveaway contests

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Indian Link is holding multiple AusVInd ticket giveaway contests and lucky draws over the next few days to select winners who will win one double pass each to AusVInd cricket matches (ODI and T20).

We’ll be holding multiple contests to pick winners for different matches.

To be a lucky winner, the short answer is to follow us everywhere!

Keep up with us on our website, our radio app (download on Android or iOS), our Facebook page, our Twitter and our Instagram to find out the latest contest updates.

Contest 1 (entries closed)

Match: 1st ODI, Date: Friday 27/11/2020, Venue: SCG, Winners announced on 25 Nov.

Contest 2 (entries open until 27 Nov)

Match: 2nd ODI, Date: Sunday 29/11/2020, Venue: SCG

To enter, subscribe to our e-newsletter! Winners will be announced on Friday 27 Nov.

Contest 3 (entries open 29 Nov 9 am to 12 pm AEDT)

Match: 3rd ODI, Date: Wednesday 2/12/2020, Venue: Canberra

To enter, call Indian Link Radio on 02 92624244 anytime between 9-12 pm on 29 Nov and answer cricket trivia correctly to be a finalist in the draw! Download the Indian Link Radio App on Android and iOS. Winners will be announced live on the show.

Contest 4 (entries open until 30 Nov)

Match: 1st T20, Date: Friday 4/12/2020, Venue: Canberra

To enter, follow us on Instagram and follow the instructions given above to participate. Winners will be announced 1 Dec.

Contest 5 (entries open until 2 Dec)

Match: 2nd T20, Date: Sunday 6/12/2020, Venue: SCG

To enter, subscribe to our e-newsletter! Winners will be announced on 3 Dec.

Contest 6 (entries open 27 Nov to 6 Dec)

Match: 3rd T20, Date: Tuesday 8/12/2020, Venue: SCG

To enter, participate in our website quiz (to be updated soon). Winners will be announced 7 Dec.

Note: All AusVInd ticket giveaway contest winners will be contacted directly. If they do not respond in time, another winner will be drawn. No repeat winners.

