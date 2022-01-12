Australian Open qualifiers: India’s Yuki Bhambri clears first round

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Indian tennis player Yuki Bhambri defeated Joao Domingues of Portugal 6-4, 6-2 to enter the second round of qualifiers in the men’s singles of the Australian Open on Tuesday.

The 2009 junior Australian Open champion Bhambri will now face world No. 143 Tomas Machac of the Czech Republic.

However, two other Indian players, Ramkumar Ramanathan and Ankita Raina, were knocked out from the qualifiers in the opening round.

Ramkumar lost 6-3, 7-5 to Italian Gian Marco Moroni while Ankita Raina fell 6-1, 6-0 to Ukraine’s Lesia Tsurenko, seeded sixth, in the Australian Open qualifiers (women’s singles).

Meanwhile, Indian’s Prajnesh Gunneswaran has also entered the next round of qualifiers, defeating third seed Colombia’s Daniel Elahi Galan 6-4, 6-4. Prajnesh will now face German Maximilian Marterer in the second round.

The Australian Open is on at Melbourne Park, Melbourne, 17-30 January 2022. It is early days yet, but news about it so far has unfortunately centred on elite player and defending champ Novak Djokovic’s visa woes.

