fbpx
Sports

Australian Open qualifiers: India’s Yuki Bhambri clears first round

Smooth start for Indian tennis star Yuki Bhambri

By Indian Link
0
Yuki Bhambri
Australian Open qualifiers: Yuki Bhambri makes it to next round. Source: IANS
Reading Time: < 1 minute

Indian tennis player Yuki Bhambri defeated Joao Domingues of Portugal 6-4, 6-2 to enter the second round of qualifiers in the men’s singles of the Australian Open on Tuesday.

The 2009 junior Australian Open champion Bhambri will now face world No. 143 Tomas Machac of the Czech Republic.

However, two other Indian players, Ramkumar Ramanathan and Ankita Raina, were knocked out from the qualifiers in the opening round.

Ramkumar lost 6-3, 7-5 to Italian Gian Marco Moroni while Ankita Raina fell 6-1, 6-0 to Ukraine’s Lesia Tsurenko, seeded sixth, in the Australian Open qualifiers (women’s singles).

Meanwhile, Indian’s Prajnesh Gunneswaran has also entered the next round of qualifiers, defeating third seed Colombia’s Daniel Elahi Galan 6-4, 6-4. Prajnesh will now face German Maximilian Marterer in the second round.

The Australian Open is on at Melbourne Park, Melbourne, 17-30 January 2022. It is early days yet, but news about it so far has unfortunately centred on elite player and defending champ Novak Djokovic’s visa woes.

READ ALSO: Yuki Bhambri: young-players-australian-open-2018

- Advertisement -
Previous articleIndia and the Omicron juggernaut
Next articleU-19 Men’s Cricket World Cup warm-ups: India beat Aus
Indian Link

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Podcasts

Let’s Talk Boosters: Indian Link podcast

Indian Link - 0
  In LET'S TALK BOOSTERS, a new podcast series by Indian Link, host Ekta Sharma quizzes Dr Kritman Dhamoon of Blacktown Hospital Sydney about booster...
Frontline worker Parita Patel (inset). Image supplied

‘Serving the community’: COVID testing in remote NSW

Bageshri Savyasachi - 0
  The past two years have been a rollercoaster of COVID-19 related turmoil; from isolating lockdowns, closed borders, to trying to help Indians in the...

Ep 9: What do young Indians want from love?

Bageshri Savyasachi - 0
  Growing up in Indian culture, most of us know that love has never been as popular as marriage. Even in the movies, the main...
- Advertisement -

Latest News

COVID-19 travel: a passage to India

Indian Link - 0
  With international borders open at last, my wife and I decided to bring in the new year with our loved ones back home, for...

U-19 Men’s Cricket World Cup warm-ups: India beat Aus

Indian Link - 0
India got a huge morale-booster ahead of the U-19 Men's Cricket World Cup, defeating Australia by nine wickets in a warm-up match in Guyana...
Yuki Bhambri

Australian Open qualifiers: India’s Yuki Bhambri clears first round

Indian Link - 0
Indian tennis player Yuki Bhambri defeated Joao Domingues of Portugal 6-4, 6-2 to enter the second round of qualifiers in the men's singles of...
india and the omicron juggernaut

India and the Omicron juggernaut

Pawan Luthra - 0
  For the 1 million Indians in Australia, the worry levels are high about the potential spread of the Omicron variant of the COVID 19...
Naavikaran. Photo by Megan Van De

Brisbane artist Naavikaran sings of ‘gender liberation and immigration’

Bageshri Savyasachi - 0
  If men are from Mars and women are from Venus, then I am the entire solar system and beyond... as seen through my mother's eyes.  These...


Helping the Indian community assimilate into the Australian way of life, is an important part of living in this great country. At the same time, Indian Link is aimed at helping Australians understand the Indian culture and beliefs – but always with the focus of embracing the best of Indian and Australian ethos.

© Copyright - Indian Link 1994 - 2020