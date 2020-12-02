fbpx
Thursday, December 3, 2020
Home Sports
Sports

Aus V Ind ODI series 2020: Pandya the shining light in underwhelming start for India

Ritam Mitra
By Ritam Mitra
0
Hardik Pandya of India bats during the third ODI cricket match between Australia and India at Manuka Oval, Canberra, Wednesday, December 2, 2020.
Hardik Pandya of India bats during the third ODI cricket match between Australia and India at Manuka Oval, Canberra, Wednesday, December 2, 2020. Source: AAP/Lukas Coch

Reading Time: 3 minutes 

Even as India avoided a series whitewash by claiming the third ODI in Canberra, both teams already had one eye to the upcoming T20I series. In a whirlwind start to India’s tour of Australia that will see the sides play no fewer than 6 limited overs matches in just 12 days, the ODI series, which the Australians won 2-1, took on an almost ephemeral quality. Yet even in such a fleeting and compact series, there were memorable moments aplenty.

Pandya’s powerful performances

- Advertisement -

Hardik Pandya of India bats during the third ODI cricket match between Australia and India at Manuka Oval, Canberra, Wednesday, December 2, 2020.
Hardik Pandya. Source: Joe Kennedy

India’s best batsman of the series, Pandya has looked a transformed player since returning to the side from a lower-back injury that has seen him all but abandon his bowling role and play as a frontline batsman.

Fans ecstatic to be back at the cricket. Source: Joe Kennedy

In his three innings, Pandya amassed 210 runs at an average of 105 and a strike rate of nearly 115, including two career-best scores of 90 and 92*. It was an assured performance from the most explosive player in India’s team, who will have a critical role to play in the upcoming T20 internationals.

India’s fielding woes

This series, the Indians donned an adaptation of their 1992 World Cup jersey, and at least during the first ODI, you could have been forgiven for assuming India had sent its 1992 team as well, such was the woefulness of India’s fielding.

Indian cricket fans were unfazed by the weak fielding. Source: Joe Kennedy

While under MS Dhoni and most recently Virat Kohli, India has become one of the best fielding sides in the world, most fans will remember the abysmal standard set by those before them. In the first ODI, India dropped and mis-fielded so often, Kohli would have been close to spontaneously combusting – if only he himself had not also been guilty of the schoolboy error of letting a ball go through his legs.

READ ALSO: Australia v India ODI at Sydney: Indian bowlers and fans stunned into silence

Some fans also carried placards showing their support for the farmers’ movement currently underway in India. Source: Joe Kennedy

Even just one of these may well have cost India the match, and as it ultimately turned out, the series: Shikhar Dhawan’s misjudged attempt to catch a skied ball from Steve Smith when the Australian great was on just 38* cost the Indians 67 runs, with Smith scoring a sublime 105. Australia’s margin of victory? 66 runs.

 Win the toss, win the match? 

India would have taken solace in the fact that their two losses in the series came after they lost the toss amidst a sweltering heatwave in Sydney that capped Australia’s hottest November on record. As Australia racked up enormous totals, so too did the Indian batsmen and fielders wilt, and though they made valiant efforts in the ensuing chases, the damage was already done in the first innings.

Fans also carried other flags and donned saffron headgear. Source: Joe Kennedy

In contrast, in the final ODI in Canberra, Virat Kohli called correctly and India scraped home in a thriller, saving the blushes that accompany a whitewash. It was not the kind of thrashing India would have liked to mete out after their sufferings in the first two matches, but nor was the Canberra heat as sapping for the Australians in the field.

The toss will, however, be less relevant for the imminent T20 series, so Kohli will be bereft of excuses if Australia once again rack up massive totals, this time in the shortest format.

READ ALSO: SCG marriage proposal: How Dipen Mandaliya planned it all

- Advertisement -
Previous articleAustralia India Business Trade Foundation set up to push Indo Aus trade
Next articleIndian farmers continue protest for seventh day as diaspora joins in
Ritam Mitra
Ritam Mitra
Ritam recently discovered that after years of repeatedly losing his off stump, it's more advisable for him to write about cricket than to play it. Ritam was the 2014 Young Journalist of the Year (Premier's Multicultural Media Awards)

Related Articles

Sports

IND v Aus 3rd T20 ticket giveaway quiz

Indian Link - 0
  Coveted tickets to the last match of the India vs Australia T20 series on 8th Dec at the SCG are now up for grabs! Get...
Read more
Sports

Australia v India ODI at Sydney: Indian bowlers and fans stunned into silence

Ritam Mitra - 0
The first post-COVID international cricket match with fans in attendance promised the Indian players a taste of those elements of the game to which...
Read more
Sports

AUS vs IND ODI and T20 tickets giveaway contests

Indian Link - 0
  Indian Link is holding multiple AusVInd ticket giveaway contests and lucky draws over the next few days to select winners who will win one...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Podcasts

Ep8: Indian links in Indigenous Australian poet Ali Cobby Eckermann’s life

Bageshri Savyasachi - 0
To celebrate NAIDOC week 2020 (between 8-15 November) I spoke to Yakunytjatjara poet Ali Cobby Eckermann about her time in India where she taught...

Ep 7: In the case of Sushant Singh Rajput

Bageshri Savyasachi - 0
  The torrid and high-octane Sushant Singh Rajput case has been fodder for Indian people and press for the last few months. The actor’s tragic...

Ep 6: The Indian LGBTQ+ community in 2020

Bageshri Savyasachi - 0
  It’s been two years since the world’s largest democracy repealed the draconian Section 377 which used to allow discrimination against homosexual people. Only this...

Latest News

Cross Your Heart, Take My Name by Novoneel Chakraborty: A review

Indian Link - 0
  Cross Your Heart, Take My Name is a rare Indian book to explore the psychological impact of social media, especially Instagram. Garv Roy Gill and...
farmer protest india

Indian farmers continue protest for seventh day as diaspora joins in

Rhea Nath - 0
  As protests against three controversial agriculture laws gain momentum in India, many questions have been raised about the impact of these reforms. There’s growing...
Hardik Pandya of India bats during the third ODI cricket match between Australia and India at Manuka Oval, Canberra, Wednesday, December 2, 2020.

Aus V Ind ODI series 2020: Pandya the shining light in...

Ritam Mitra - 0
  Even as India avoided a series whitewash by claiming the third ODI in Canberra, both teams already had one eye to the upcoming T20I...
AIBTF

Australia India Business Trade Foundation set up to push Indo Aus...

Pawan Luthra - 0
ASIC has said there is an opportunity to launch 334 Indian organisations in Australia, claimed Rahul Jethi, founding member of the newly launched Australia...
trainer Julius Sandhu

Melbourne Cup 2020: Indian trainer makes $500,000 win

Rajni Anand Luthra - 0
  2020 will go down as a memorable year for Cranbourne horse trainer Julius Sandhu, and not only because of COVID. This year, he scored his...


Helping the Indian community assimilate into the Australian way of life, is an important part of living in this great country. At the same time, Indian Link is aimed at helping Australians understand the Indian culture and beliefs – but always with the focus of embracing the best of Indian and Australian ethos.

© Copyright - Indian Link 1994 - 2020