Thursday, October 7, 2021
Wrestler Anshu becomes first Indian woman to enter World Championships final

Anshu Malik creates history as she becomes the very first Indian woman wrestler to reach the 2021 Senior World Wrestling Championship final.

By Indian Link
0
Wrestler Anshu Malik. Source: Twitter
Reading Time: 2 minutes 

Indian woman wrestler Anshu Malik (57 kg) advanced to the final of the 2021 Senior World Wrestling Championship in Oslo, Norway on Wednesday. With this win, she has also assured India of its first medal in the ongoing tournament.

The Nidani girl started competing in the senior circuit only from last year and has made a steady progress since then. She also had qualified for the Tokyo Olympics.

According to information received, she defeated Ukraine Wrestler Solomia Vynnyk by 11-0 points in the semi-final bout. Anshu was clever with her moves. At least thrice, she effected take-down moves from the left of Vynnyk and finished the bout with an exposure move.

She will now take on USA Wrestler Helen Moroulis in the summit clash on Thursday. Anshu also became the first Indian woman to reach the final of the Worlds.

Only four Indian women wrestlers have won medals at the Worlds and all of them- Geeta Phogat (2012), Babita Phogat (2012), Pooja Dhanda (2018) and Vinesh Phogat (2019) have clinched bronze.

Whereas, Sarita lost her semi-final bout of 59 kg category. She went down 0-3 against Bulgarian grappler. She still has a chance to win a bronze medal. The match will take place on Thursday.

Earlier, India wrestler Pinki also lost the bronze play-off 2-5 to America’s Jenna Rose Burkert while the other youngsters in the women’s squad also struggled on Tuesday.

IANS

READ ALSO: Asian Wrestling C’ships: Indian GR wrestlers end with 5 medals

Indian Link

Helping the Indian community assimilate into the Australian way of life, is an important part of living in this great country. At the same time, Indian Link is aimed at helping Australians understand the Indian culture and beliefs – but always with the focus of embracing the best of Indian and Australian ethos.

