Wrestler Anshu becomes first Indian woman to enter World Championships final

Indian woman wrestler Anshu Malik (57 kg) advanced to the final of the 2021 Senior World Wrestling Championship in Oslo, Norway on Wednesday. With this win, she has also assured India of its first medal in the ongoing tournament.

The Nidani girl started competing in the senior circuit only from last year and has made a steady progress since then. She also had qualified for the Tokyo Olympics.

According to information received, she defeated Ukraine Wrestler Solomia Vynnyk by 11-0 points in the semi-final bout. Anshu was clever with her moves. At least thrice, she effected take-down moves from the left of Vynnyk and finished the bout with an exposure move.

Anshu MALIK 🇮🇳 made HERstory with her semifinal win and became the first Indian woman to reach a world gold-medal match. #WrestleOslo pic.twitter.com/ON3Vk09ZSq — United World Wrestling (@wrestling) October 6, 2021

She will now take on USA Wrestler Helen Moroulis in the summit clash on Thursday. Anshu also became the first Indian woman to reach the final of the Worlds.

#WrestleOslo WW 57kg semifinal bouts results 🥇Anshu MALIK 🇮🇳 vs Helen MAROULIS 🇺🇸 SF 1: Anshu MALIK 🇮🇳 df Solomiia VYNNYK 🇺🇦, 11-0

SF 2: Helen MAROULIS 🇺🇸 df Sae NANJO 🇯🇵, 5-4 — United World Wrestling (@wrestling) October 6, 2021

Only four Indian women wrestlers have won medals at the Worlds and all of them- Geeta Phogat (2012), Babita Phogat (2012), Pooja Dhanda (2018) and Vinesh Phogat (2019) have clinched bronze.

Whereas, Sarita lost her semi-final bout of 59 kg category. She went down 0-3 against Bulgarian grappler. She still has a chance to win a bronze medal. The match will take place on Thursday.

Earlier, India wrestler Pinki also lost the bronze play-off 2-5 to America’s Jenna Rose Burkert while the other youngsters in the women’s squad also struggled on Tuesday.

